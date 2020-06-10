BOISE — The homeless population in the Treasure Valley has its first known case of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a person experiencing homelessness staying at Interfaith Sanctuary’s second location tested positive for the disease, according to a statement from Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers. The individual was immediately relocated to “a separate location” designated to care for those experiencing homelessness with the disease in order to stop the infection from spreading.
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Idaho in March, Interfaith Sanctuary has been housing over 70 of its guests who are families or medically at-risk individuals at an off-site hotel, in order to make more room for social distancing at the shelter. The statement did not identify the name of the hotel where these residents are being housed. They were previously staying at the Riverside Hotel, but residents are no longer staying there and the new location was not identified.
All guests at the unnamed location have undergone testing for COVID-19 by Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and will be quarantined until their test results come back.
Where the COVID-19 patient was moved to was not named in the release. In mid-April, the city of Boise leased the Cottonwood Suites in downtown Boise to be used to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients who are experiencing homelessness, but it is unknown if this is still the location.
City of Boise spokeswoman Lana Graybeal Interfaith Sanctuary and Family Medicine Residency of Idaho for their handling of the situation.
“We are grateful to all of the partners for the quick response in ensuring the individual receives the proper care, and the quick action to test others who may have been exposed,” Graybeal said in an email. “The health of all of our community members is our top priority.”