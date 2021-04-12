SMITHS FERRY — Water from melting snow that seeped into a hillside excavation by Idaho Transportation Department construction crews caused last month's rock slide along state Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, the department said in a news release Friday.
The March 15 rockslide occurred in a work zone where ITD crews are cutting into the hillside to create extra room for the highway and enhance the safety of the road. Water from melting snow seeped into and destabilized the hillside at a cut crews created last fall. The hillside is now stable, the release said.
“Hillsides and slopes become more unstable when doing work of this nature," said District 3 Administrator Caleb Lakey in the release. "We expect rock fall as a part of these projects."
No one was injured during the rock slide.
Highway 55 is now open to a single lane of alternating one-way traffic. Travelers should plan for a 15-minute delay at the project location. From now until late May, there will be daily closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow blasting and debris removal activity.
The Smiths Ferry to Rainbow Bridge project will remove thousands of tons of rock and earth from the adjacent hillside to widen the highway, create rock catchment ditches and reduce the severity of curves. The additional space will be used to construct wider shoulders and add guardrail and pullouts.
To prevent future localized slides, ITD is enhancing the reinforcement of the hillside as cuts are created, the release said. ITD has hired geotechnical experts to aid in this effort.
“Safety is the top priority of the Idaho Transportation Department," Lakey said in the release. "We are thankful no one was hurt during the rock slide activity. … We had precautions in place to protect the traveling public in case of any slide activity and are doubling down on those precautions.”
The project is anticipated to continue through fall 2022.