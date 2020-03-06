NAMPA — Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed her candidacy as a Democrat for the Idaho State Senate in District 13.
Robinson, a transgender woman and advocate, ran for Nampa mayor in 2009, 2013 and 2017. She planned to run for Seat 6 on Nampa City Council in 2019, but withdrew her candidacy in August.
Robinson is running to "fight against anti-trans and LGBT legislation that the Republican's controlled legislature introduced," according to the press release announcing her candidacy.
Robinson's platform also includes better education and transportation issues. Her main goal will be to "Add the Words" to Idaho law, which would ban discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, and prevent anti-LGBT legislation in the future, the release states.
The filing period for candidates running for the May 19 primary and Nov. 3 general elections opened opened Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.
As of Friday morning the only other person who had filed for the Senate seat in District 13 was incumbent Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, a Nampa Republican.
The Idaho Secretary of State's Office maintains a list of candidate filings online here.