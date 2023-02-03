Support Local Journalism


MELBA — Courtney Linker didn’t always think she wanted to be a teacher. But you’d never know that sitting in her seventh-grade math class.

As she stands in front of rows of enthusiastic hands waving in the air, belonging to children desperate to share how much a dinner bill with an 18% tip amounts to, it’s hard to picture Linker in any other profession.

Melba Junior High School teacher Courtney Linker helps a student in her seventh-grade math solve a problem.
Students and colleagues commented on Melba Middle School teacher Courtney Linker's great rapport with her students. “Mrs. Linker is awesome,” Melba Junior and Senior High School Principal Eric Forsgren said.

