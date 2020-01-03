NAMPA — A Melba man died Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Nampa.
The Ada County Coroner identified Bruce Alma Harris, 67, as the driver of a motor home involved in the crash just before 11 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Deer Flat Road and Southside Boulevard in Nampa. First responders took him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and he died of his injuries just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to a release from the coroner’s office.
While the release lists his cause of death as blunt force injuries, his manner of death is still pending, as are toxicology reports, which can take weeks to return, according to the release.