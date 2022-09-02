GARDEN CITY — If Boise is going to keep up with housing demand projected for the year 2060, it needs to build an additional 83% of its current housing stock.
It may sound daunting, but Chris Nelson, an emeritus professor of urban planning at University of Arizona, thinks there is some low-hanging fruit — converting single-family detached residences to multifamily, and building or converting accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
Nelson addressed the topic as the keynote speaker at the Idaho Smart Growth 2022 Summit on Thursday afternoon.
“There’s an opportunity here and everywhere for rethinking how we use our existing housing stock,” Nelson said.
A housing shortage, and a changing housing landscape
Between 2012 and 2019, the U.S. needed to build 11 million housing units, but built only about 7 million, contributing to the housing crisis as we know it today, Nelson said.
During that period, Boise was about 32% short of the housing it needs, but that is not as bad as other cities in the West, he said. Seattle fell short 34%, Portland 43%, and Los Angeles 68%, according to data from Up For Growth. Idaho as a whole was 23% short of housing units compared, while Washington was short 33%, Oregon 43%, and California 60%.
Boise’s current shortage and projected growth through 2060 is why it needs to build 83% of its current housing stock to keep apace of demand.
But Nelson said it’s not as simple as just building more units. Anticipating the type of housing needed will be important too, he said.
Housing needs vary with age and tend to fall into three main buckets: under the age of 35, age 35 through 64, and 65 and over. Under the age of 35 is the “starter” category in which individuals may want a place to rent, or to purchase a starter home. Between the age of 35 through 64 is considered the “peak” when individuals generally need the most space. Over age 65 is the “downsizing” phase when individuals often need less space than in the peak period.
By the year 2060, the number of people over the age of 65 is expected to double, and these downsizing households will dominate demand, Nelson said. In the 2030s and 2040s, there will be a large number of seniors looking to sell homes, but few interested buyers, he said. Most of Idaho will be okay, but parts of Idaho and the rest of the country will see senior homeowners who want to sell, but struggle to, he said.
More density requires zoning and legal changes
This is where multifamily housing and adding accessory dwelling units comes in. Changing single-family homes to multifamily homes and creating ADUs would help provide enough of the right kind of housing that is needed now, and will be needed in the future, he said.
Cities and states around the country are already taking a variety of approaches to encourage development of housing other than single-family detached homes. In Oregon, the state legislature passed a law saying that any city with more than 25,000 people must allow up to fourplexes on existing single-family lots and new housing lots.
“That’s a stunning change at the statewide level,” Nelson said.
Between 2020 when the law kicked in and the end of 2021, 60% of new housing units created in Oregon were “attached,” which includes adding up to three additional units to an existing single-family home, he said.
In 2021, Utah lawmakers also passed legislation to allow internal accessory dwelling units, or essentially converting part of a single-family home into an additional housing unit. There are some exceptions, but virtually all cities and counties in Utah “are required to make this possible,” he said.
“But the one thing that strikes me is that unlike any other state that has done something like this, Utah’s law supersedes covenants, conditions, and restrictions of homeowner’s associations,” Nelson said, drawing murmurs from the audience.
“We’ll be tracking what happens in Utah, but this is a phenomenal stretch for a fairly conservative state,” Nelson said.
Change can also happen at a city level. For example, in 2019, Seattle began allowing accessory dwelling units in designated parts of the city, he said.
Allowing this kind of development also has the potential to save cities money, Nelson said. Instead of charging developers impact fees to pay for services like water infrastructure, that infrastructure is already in place, he said.
“We already have the water and the sewer and the roads and the fire and the police to handle that population,” Nelson said. But if new suburbs were built to house those people, a city like Boise would “have to spend the money all over again.”
As city or state leaders start pondering changes to ordinances or laws to allow denser housing, they should consider questions such as where converting to multifamily units and converting or building accessory dwelling units should be allowed — from specific parts of a city to statewide — and whether the process to convert or build units should be “ministerial” or “over-the-counter,” versus a hearing or “quasi-judicial” process, he said.