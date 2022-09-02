House stock image 2
GARDEN CITY — If Boise is going to keep up with housing demand projected for the year 2060, it needs to build an additional 83% of its current housing stock.

It may sound daunting, but Chris Nelson, an emeritus professor of urban planning at University of Arizona, thinks there is some low-hanging fruit — converting single-family detached residences to multifamily, and building or converting accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

This is an example of an an ADU, or “mother-in-law suite” in the North End.

