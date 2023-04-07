WILDER — Mary Hasenoehrl and Doug Gross are some of Canyon County’s only potato growers.
Most of Idaho’s potatoes are grown in the eastern half of the state. But as a student at the University of Idaho, Gross, hailing from Wilder, fell in love with growing potatoes.
As a sophomore, his father’s workers planted him some potatoes while he was finishing his spring term so Gross could pay his and his wife’s way through college. He tended and irrigated the crop over the summer, and his father’s crew harvested them in the fall.
His passion for potatoes led him to continue to grow them at Gross Farms, as well as starting a potato seed company that purchases and processes potatoes for planting and distributes them to growers in the Treasure Valley and beyond.
However, careful rotation is required over the approximately 1,500 acres Gross manages, and he only plants potatoes once every four years, he said. He also grows winter wheat, which can be planted in the fall and harvested in July, barged down the Columbia River, and sold to companies overseas for the production of pasta and other wheat products. It can also be used locally as animal feed.
“It seems like I found out early on what I was good at, and what I wasn’t so good at, and I concentrated on what I thought our strengths were and replicated them,” Gross said.
About nine years ago, after his wife died, Gross married Hasenoehrl and they are now partners in Gross’s farm business and seed business. Earlier this year, the couple were recognized as the Canyon County Farm Family of the Year for their farming accomplishments, as well as their involvement in agricultural organizations and community activities. The family is selected by a subcommittee of the Nampa and Caldwell chambers of commerce.
A late partnershipHasenoehrl and Gross married after the untimely death of both of their spouses. Hasenoehrl grew up in Midvale and she and her late husband operated a farm in Lewiston growing native grass seeds for habitat restoration following wildfires.
Though she and Gross had met in passing, they had not spent a lot of time together prior to their spouse’s deaths. Hasenoehrl heard about the death of Gross’s wife, and having lost her husband recently, she knew what it was like to have the flurry of phone calls and cards with comforting words dissipate over time. She made a point to send Gross a card about a month after Gross’s wife died.
They connected, graduating from snail mail, with Gross eventually inviting Hasenoehrl to spend time together when she was in Boise next. She just so happened to be heading there the next day.
They went to Alive After Five at the Grove Plaza, enjoyed dinner, and the relationship blossomed from there.
“It’s a blessing — most of the time,” Hasenoehrl said with a laugh.
Contributions to education, the ag industryGross is an active supporter of the University of Idaho, including creating an endowment in honor of his late wife, according to the couple’s farm family of the year nomination form. He also recently established an endowment for the University of Idaho’s potato program, which will fund graduate students to tour various aspects of the state’s potato industry. He has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as a commissioner on the Idaho Potato Commission.
Hasenoehrl worked for the dean of the University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture, and got to know many in the agricultural industry that way, she said. She was the first woman to represent farmers on the board of the Idaho Potato Commission at the 2017 Idaho Grower Shippers Association meeting, according to the nomination form.
Business accomplishments and legacyThe couple enjoy bike rides. Hasenoehrl remembers biking around their Wilder land one day when Gross said he needed to check the moisture of one of the fields. Hasenoehrl, who comes from a dry farming background where irrigation is not used, wondered how he planned to do that.
“All he does is he goes out there, and grabs a handful of soil and then he knows what it needs,” a skill he has perfected over the decades, Hasenoehrl said.
A farmer’s life can be measured by how many growing seasons they get, said Chris Gross, Doug Gross’s younger sister, who farms a variety of seed crops in Canyon County. Most farmers are lucky if they get in the 30 seasons range. Her brother is currently in his 49th growing season.
“That in and of itself is an accomplishment,” Chris Gross said.
On Friday, at a processing facility in Wilder, crews poured over seed potatoes, ensuring they were cut into small enough chunks for optimum seeding and growth.
There is currently a seed potato shortage in Idaho due to a poor harvest last year, Gross said. The seed company he operates separately from his farm brings potatoes from around the continent for processing and distribution to growers. This year, potatoes came from as far away as New Brunswick, Canada, as well as North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, he said.
Some potato varieties are grown to be harvested and sold fresh to restaurants and grocery stores, while others can be harvested, stored, and processed into fries or other products.
Gross has learned some lessons through the years of how to run his businesses well, including how to keep employees in the long-term. From working on the farm with his father and visiting other farms, he learned the benefits of cultivating good relationships with employees. A large aspect of that is treating and compensating employees well.
“Retraining is a very difficult and time-consuming deal,” Gross said. He strives for communication that helps everyone understand each other’s needs, and offers bonuses to help employees share in the business’ success.
The average age of U.S. farmers is rising as fewer young people enter the profession. Many farmers do not have a plan for who will take over when they retire and may want to sell their land because prices are good and would afford them a comfortable retirement, Hasenoehrl said.
But Gross and Hasenoehrl are bucking that trend. Gross no longer directly manages his farm, and his children were not interested in pursuing the family business. However, two longtime employees and partners in the business, Angie Rader and Rafael Luna, are planning to take it over. When the time is right, they will buy Gross out of his share of the business and will continue operations while renting the buildings and the land.
“They’re both very sharp people, very motivated and doing a great job,” Gross said. “I don’t worry at all when I leave.”