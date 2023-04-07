Support Local Journalism


WILDER — Mary Hasenoehrl and Doug Gross are some of Canyon County’s only potato growers.

Most of Idaho’s potatoes are grown in the eastern half of the state. But as a student at the University of Idaho, Gross, hailing from Wilder, fell in love with growing potatoes.

Farm Family

Mary Hasenoehrl and her husband Doug Gross stand in a processing building at Gross Farms in Wilder.
Farm Family

Cut potatoes make their way along a conveyor in a processing building at Gross Farms in Wilder.
Farm Family

Mary Hasenoehrl and her husband Doug Gross in the office at Gross Farms in Wilder.

