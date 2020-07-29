BOISE — Janet Dunning-Tharp, 60, is worried Idaho Department of Correction efforts to save her from the coronavirus are going to kill her.
She’s one of 18 women at the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center who have been deemed “medically vulnerable” to the virus. She has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and because of that, she and 17 other women have been separated from the others in the facility.
“If I get (the virus) it will kill me,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s no doubt about it.”
But in separating the women from the others in the facility, department officials moved them into what some of the women have described as an unsanitary situation with overflowing port-a-potties and only intermittent access to running water.
The section of the prison where they’re housed is farthest from the medical area, according to Dunning-Tharp, who is in the facility because of a probation violation. Most of the time, the women aren’t allowed to use the indoor bathrooms that the rest of the population uses. They have to use port-a-potties outside in the summer heat, which Dunning-Tharp said Tuesday were overflowing.
IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray told the Idaho Press over email “the toilets were scheduled to be emptied once a week. We have found that is insufficient. We have asked the vendor to empty the toilets twice a week.”
Dana Knowlton, 34, another woman classified as medically vulnerable because she has stage 4 congestive heart failure, wrote in an email shared with the Idaho Press that the portable toilets “have stickers stating that they can occupy up to ten men, for a normal workweek (which is 40 hours) before being deemed unsanitary.”
On Tuesday, Knowlton said the women were using the portable toilets for about 17 hours each day. They only have access to indoor toilets for roughly four hours per day — and that only started Monday.
Ray said the women have access to a day room and outside recreation area three times a day.
"We have designated one restroom for use by the medically vulnerable population," he said. "We continue to schedule access to showers.”
In her email, Knowlton said the women have to get to the day room via an emergency exit and have to go out and around the building.
“That is especially difficult for the pregnant women, or the elderly or the ones with COPD and heart failure or a combination of different issues for one person,” she wrote.
As of Tuesday morning, according to Knowlton and Dunning-Tharp, the toilets still had not been emptied.
“Even if they were clean … I don’t think, even being clean, that vulnerable people should be using these port-a-potties,” Knowlton said in a call on Tuesday.
It’s not the first time since the coronavirus outbreak that Idaho prison inmates have raised concerns about sanitation in a facility. Earlier this spring, roughly a dozen inmates at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood contacted the ACLU of Idaho about a lack of running water in the facility.
Dunning-Tharp said the women don’t have access to running water except during the two or three times a day they’re allowed into the day room and allowed outside for recreation.
“For the remainder of the time, we have provided coolers with ice chests,” according to Ray’s email.
In her email, Knowlton said the coolers had gone up to four hours without getting refilled.
“We know these measures are inconvenient,” Ray wrote in the email. “We wish there were easier ways to do things. But our top priority must be the health and safety of the people who live and work in our facilities.”
Dunning-Tharp said she understood the department was doing what it could, but she still felt the department’s response to the pandemic has been unorganized.
“In trying to save us from the pandemic they’re endangering our health in other ways,” she said.