Legislature March16-03.jpg

Rep. John Vander Woude speaks in the House of Representatives at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s Medicaid Managed Care Task Force discussed the program’s growing budget, how it could contract with a managed care organization and challenges faced by the division at its first meeting Monday.

The task force was created to look at how potentially implementing managed care — or contracting with a third party to administer and oversee Medicaid benefits — could reduce costs in the program. The group is required to report its findings by Jan. 31, 2024, with potential policy recommendations.

ID_Legislation_1st_Day__037.jpg Julie Van Orden (copy)

Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, left, in the Idaho Senate chamber Dec. 1, 2022. 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments