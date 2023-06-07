Four Killed-University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger is escorted out of the courtroom following his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

 Zach Wilkinson - member image share, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 7 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The media coalition urging Latah County 2nd District Court to end a gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case filed another motion arguing it creates “a vacuum for rampant speculation online.”

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments