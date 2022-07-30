Idaho Press Building Mug

Significant mechanical issues with the Idaho Press's printing press have temporarily moved printing operations to Twin Falls. Normally, the newspapers are printed in Nampa. 

This change is why the paper looks different from a typical Sunday edition, and it will potentially cause delivery delays. The issue first occurred Friday night and was still in the process of being resolved as of Sunday evening. 

