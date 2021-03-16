To avoid spread of COVID-19, Metro Meals on Wheels is holding its "March for Meals" event remotely on March 31.
The organization is asking participants to take a short walk alone or in small groups to observe the annual walk, which spotlights food insecurity among older adults, according to a press release.
“Even though marchers can’t gather at Kleiner Park this year, we can still have the largest march, just not all together at one time,” said Grant Jones, CEO of Metro Meals on Wheels, in the release. “The community can take part in this annual event by walking and spreading the word.”
Walkers are encouraged to tag/mention Metro Meals on Wheels on Facebook (@MetroMealsOnWheelsID), Twitter @MetroMealsID or Instagram (@metromealsonwheels). Participants may use the hashtag #MarchForMetro2021 and include a photo from the walk.
In addition, participants are encouraged to donate $5 to buy meals for seniors at metromealsonwheels.net/donate.
Metro Meals on Wheels delivers and serves nearly 1,500 hot meals each weekday and over 850 frozen meals each weekend to seniors throughout Ada County, Middleton, Emmett, Caldwell and Marsing.