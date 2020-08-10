BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is taking some heat on social media for her tie-breaking vote to approve a subdivision near Boise State University that will result in the loss of a decades-old sequoia tree.
On July 28, Boise City Council tied for the first time in several years over a thorny decision to approve a 14-unit townhome subdivision at 211 E. Highland St. This was the third time the project came before council, which was controversial because of several mature trees on the lot, including the 70-foot-tall sequoia tree.
After multiple instructions to the developer to come back with a proposal that would change the configuration of the development to save the tree, California-based developer Tim Hachman and his representatives said they could not find a solution to save the sequoia. WHPacific, a Boise company working on behalf of Hachman, met twice with the Southeast Neighborhood Association, but none of the neighbors’ proposed layout changes worked for the developers.
Before her vote, McLean called the decision tough and said she would like to see more trees preserved in Boise, but she was concerned that by forcing the developer to build the subdivision in a way that goes around the tree would incentivize developers in the future to clear cut lots before they came to council. Instead, she said the city should look at ways to mitigate the loss of future trees to keep as much of Boise’s tree canopy intact as possible as the city continues to develop.
“If we send a signal that the easiest path is to get rid of all of the obstacles beforehand, then we have a problem in our community…” she said. “I don’t know if we’d have an answer that is workable or allowable to prevent a homeowner from clearing trees from their property without creating more and more administrative, divisive touchpoints around trees on people’s properties.”
Sequoia trees are rare. They are some of the longest-living and largest trees in the world, and are mostly found in the forests of northern California and southern Oregon, but there are some in Boise. St. Luke’s Health System paid to move an over a century-old giant sequoia in downtown Boise in 2017 to make way for the expansion of its medical center because they are so valued. The trees can live up to 2,000 years.
Although McLean’s vote to approve the subdivision was in line with the views of City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings and Members Patrick Bageant and TJ Thomson, McLean has taken the brunt of the online criticism. Supporters of the campaign to recall McLean and City Council Member Lisa Sánchez set up a booth in front of the tree over the weekend to collect signatures for the effort.
The North End Neighborhood Association, which is McLean’s and many other council members' neighborhoods, also spoke out against her vote over the weekend.
“Let Mayor McLean and Boise City Council know that Boise values our green spaces and historic tree canopy,” the post said. “No amount of new plant saplings can replace these old growth giants in our beautiful City of Trees.”
There were a few alternatives proposed by Southeast Neighborhood Association President Erik Berg in negotiation with the developer’s representative Matt Munger at WHPacific. This included putting the development into one larger building, which was not possible because it would have blocked fire access to the back of the building, or changing the configuration of one of the townhouses to leave room for the tree.
“If I can come up with these alternatives, I’m sure there’s a way to pull it off,” said Berg, who does not have a surveying background. “There are options here. While I have really appreciated Matt’s time on this, I find it a little odd there has not been one alternative from the applicant to save the tree.”
City Council President Elaine Clegg agreed with Berg. She suggested a motion to have one unit reconfigured on the property to make room for the tree, which she said would both keep the density of the project and preserve the sequoia. City Council Members Sánchez and Jimmy Hallyburton voted with Clegg.
“I don’t disagree that this isn’t a great process for saving trees, but we haven’t chosen to do anything else to save trees,” Clegg said. “This is a tree worth saving.”
Although she originally had the votes to save the tree, Thomson, after listening to Bageant and Woodings' concerns about the city creating so much bureaucracy that it incentivized developers to cut down more trees than necessary, decided to vote for the project without the sequoia preserved.
“It is a tree and I want more trees, but my concern is we’re creating incentives for people to cut down trees before they come and talk to us,” Bageant said.