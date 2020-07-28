BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean will soon be in the market for a new spokeswoman.
Karen Boe, McLean's current spokeswoman, will end her time with the city on Aug. 7.
Her last day in the office was Friday, and she is using accrued PTO until the day of her resignation, according to city spokeswoman Lana Graybeal. The city will be hiring a replacement with a publicly-posted listing.
"My time here has been deeply rewarding," Boe wrote in an out of the office email message annoucing her resignation. "I've had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from an amazing team of incredily dedicated, talented people who use their skills and knowledge to daily serve and improve the lives of Boiseans. I have been truly fortunate to work with them."
Boe's message said she will be moving on to "diverse communications and public relations work regionally" and is hopeful she will work with employees from the city of Boise again.
She declined an interview, and her salary was not immediately available from the city.
Boe was hired just before COVID-19 hit Idaho in March. This is the fourth major departure from McLean's administration since she took office.
Former Director of Community Engagement Adam Park, former Director of Community Partnerships Wyatt Schroeder and former Chief Operations Officer Jade Riley have also resigned after a short stint working for McLean. All were holdovers from former Mayor Dave Bieter's administration.