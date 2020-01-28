BOISE — A new mayor means a new budget process in the city of Boise.
Under the direction of Mayor Lauren McLean, the city of Boise is going to bring its annual discussion around the city’s financial priorities and how much property taxes should be collected to the public. This will include town halls and focus groups where interested residents can give input on how much property taxes should increase and what should or shouldn’t be cut from the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Boise City Council was briefed on the upcoming budget process at its strategic planning session on Tuesday, which will be the first of many briefings on the particulars of next year’s budget set to be approved this summer and go into effect Oct. 1.
Instead of recent years, where city officials decided early and with little discussion to raise property taxes the full 3% allowed under state law, this year could be different. McLean said city staff is working on several scenarios with varying levels of property tax increases and city spending. Later this spring, these different scenarios of tax increases and possible cuts will go to the public in focus groups and town halls where they can give input to help council make a decision.
“When we’re having tough conversations about investing in capital, investing in affordable housing, investing in transportation and investing in clean energy and all of those things we know are necessary we want to make sure our residents are understanding all of the different trade-offs we have to make,” McLean said.
Property taxes have become an increasing concern for residents citywide as the Treasure Valley’s population boomed and housing prices have skyrocketed. Many homes have experienced a steep increase in value and higher tax assessments, which taken with frequent 3% tax increases from the city has strained Boise residents' wallets. Neighborhoods like the Boise Bench and the North End experienced double digit increases in median value last year, according to Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade.
Last year’s city budget was $764.7 million, up nearly $13 million from the year before. The city took the full 3% increase in both fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
There are two components to how much the city takes in for property taxes: new construction and taking a tax increase between 0% and 3%.
The current projection for new construction tax revenue in fiscal year 2021 is roughly $455 million. This is up from $453 million for fiscal year 2020.
Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria said another one of the changes to the budget in the upcoming fiscal year is how the city is going to be looking for budget efficiencies. He told council the city is going to a “position-level budgeting” system due to a new software, which allows the city to take a closer look at how its spending funds within departments. This means there will be less unspent money leftover at the end of the year for the city to allocate to one-time expenses, but more savings throughout the year. There is no estimate yet on how much will be saved, but it is expected to be a few million.
City Council Member Lisa Sánchez suggested some of these savings be used to increase wages for library employees. McLean thanked her for bringing up the suggestion, but said there would be time to discuss how the funds will be spent later in the process once the amounts are more concrete and other priorities can be discussed.
In addition to the question of how much to raise property taxes, the city council will also have to make a decision on the future of the main library project. Currently the city has over $50 million in its capital fund that is largely set aside for the construction of a new main library, the project has ground to a halt due to cost overruns and pushback from the community. The council will need to decide if it would like to start a new conversation on a replacement library or pay for deferred maintenance on the existing building instead.
There is set to be weekly discussions on the budget, capital projects and other major spending priorities in the coming months as council prepares to develop the fiscal year 2021 budget.