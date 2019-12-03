BOISE — The City of Trees will soon be under new leadership for the first time in 16 years.
After an extra month of campaigning, City Council President Lauren McLean sailed to victory Tuesday with 65.5% of the votes in the mayoral runoff election over incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter’s 34.5%. Overall, 46,345 votes were cast, with McLean scoring a majority of 30,306, and Bieter receiving 15,998, according to unofficial results from Ada County Tuesday night.
The competition between the two Boise Democrats heated up during the short runoff campaign period, with the candidates sparring over the city issuing tickets to people sleeping in public places, the debate schedule and their respective long records in Boise government.
The runoff campaign came in the wake of a seven-candidate race for Boise mayor that ended in November’s general election with no candidate earning more than 50% of the vote. In the general election, McLean took 46% of the vote and Bieter snagged 30%, trailed by the rest of the field.
McLean’s campaign party was jovial Tuesday night, as her supporters cheered the results of what many thought was a long-shot campaign when she announced her bid in May.
“I want to thank the mayor for his years of service and all that has happened in this city” McLean said, in front of the cheering crowd. “We’ve come far, and we’re a new city with a lot of new challenges. And last May, when we started talking about those more as a campaign, the community responded and I really thank all of you for making that happen.”
After early results rolled in showing McLean’s commanding lead, Bieter spoke highly of his volunteers and reflected on his four terms at the city’s helm.
Referencing McLean’s early 40-point lead, he said in an interview, “That’s a lot of ground to make up.”
Bieter added, “I’m so proud of our people and how hard they worked. We left everything out there and worked so hard. That’s all you can do in the end.”
Bieter called McLean around 9:45 p.m. to concede the race.
Turnout in the runoff lagged behind the general election, with 35% of voters coming out to the polls. That followed a high turnout of 40.1% in Boise in November. Of the total ballots cast, 8,157 people voted early and another 4,642 sent in absentee ballots. Boise has 131,787 registered voters, according to the county website.