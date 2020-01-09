BOISE — With a new mayor comes a new slate of policies focused on transparency at Boise City Hall.
Newly sworn-in Mayor Lauren McLean released a lineup of policies she says will open Boise’s city government to residents and create more ways for people to connect with her and share their concerns. This will include a publicly available online calendar, an “open door” policy allowing anyone to drop by city hall to meet with her if she is available, the continuation of her text line for people to contact her directly and new rules related to elections to keep city employees more removed from the political process.
In an interview at her new office Thursday, McLean said she chose to roll out these policies on her second day in office to show voters her commitment to a different way of doing business.
“I wanted to signal I was serious about making changes so I as mayor am more accessible, and making ethics rule and internal city rules to add to the importance of transparency in this community, because that’s what people are looking for and it’s something I believe is really important as well,” she said.
One of McLean’s city policy changes is an upcoming change to ethics rules prohibiting the mayor from soliciting donations from city of Boise staff, as well as her self-imposed ban on accepting corporate funds in any future reelection campaigns. Former Mayor Dave Bieter collected donations from several city employees during his campaign for a fifth term in office.
“I will not be soliciting support, be it time, endorsements or money from (city) employees so I don’t put people in the position four years from now they were in this time around where they felt pressured to do things,” she said.
Bieter, in a statement to the Idaho Press Thursday evening, denied that he pressed city employees for donations.
“The mayor’s accusation that my campaign pressured city employees to support my candidacy is false,” the statement said. “As the only candidate endorsed by (the Boise Police Department and Boise Fire Department) Unions, I was proud to have city employees engaged in my campaign, as is their constitutional right.”
Another change going forward is election reporting for Boise’s municipal elections will be moved out of the city clerk’s list of responsibilities and will be handled by the Ada County clerk instead. The Thursday press release from McLean’s office said it was “unreasonable” for city staff to be enforcing election rules for the mayor, city council and any PACs supporting them.
McLean has also committed to holding monthly, unstructured listening sessions with residents. These will be coordinated and staffed using campaign funds, which McLean said was “erring on the side of caution” to ensure city resources were not being used to promote her as a future candidate.
She will also be conducting bimonthly press roundtables with reporters where local media can ask questions on any topic. This is a distinct difference from the policy of the Bieter administration, where the mayor was very rarely available for interviews and provided answers to questions through a spokesman.
Since McLean took office Tuesday night, four employees in the mayor’s office have left the city’s payroll, but no other city department heads have moved to leave the city or retire after the transition of power.
These new policies were the first policy shifts to come out of the mayor’s office since the transition, but McLean said more is soon to come. She said more information will be released to the public on possible city program changes to alleviate the housing-affordability crisis and property tax rates. There are no concrete details available on either topic at this time.
On property taxes, McLean said she has directed city staff to develop multiple scenarios around budgeting to educate the public on proposed tax rates and what that would mean for services. Idaho cities are only allowed to take a maximum of 3% tax increase annually, which Boise has opted to do frequently in the past decade. McLean said this new system would allow city council to review what it would mean for city services if they opted to only take less than the maximum increase.
“I heard loud and clear from the public they have concerns around the way property taxes have grown in this community, and I think it’s incumbent on us to recognize the impact of that on residents and to take seriously about what’s next, whether that be taking the 3% and being clear about what that allows us to do, or being clear about what any changes would mean in terms of services,” she said.
Despite her busy schedule and long to-do list, McLean said she has enjoyed her early time running Idaho’s capital city.
“It’s been a really packed day and a half with lots of moments of fun and laughter, but also humbling moments to remind me, it’s just day 1.5,” she said.