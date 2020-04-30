BOISE — The city of Boise is ready to start opening, but not all at once.
On Thursday, Mayor Lauren McLean and city council leadership unveiled the city’s multiphase plan to reopen city services following the 1.5-month stay-home order statewide. Starting May 1, the city will move into its first phase of reopening and over time the city will slowly add more services and ease restrictions.
McLean praised Gov. Brad Little’s move to begin the first phase of reopening May 1 and his new guidance related to the reopening of the economy. Unlike the state, Boise will not be setting dates for its phases, and will move to reopen depending on rates of positive cases and other factors.
As of Thursday, Ada County has 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths, and another 41 probable cases and two probable deaths, according to Central District Health, which does not report by city.
“The good news is the tough steps and changes to your life you were willing to make, whether it be having kids home every day of the week, whether it be you calling in about unemployment benefits or you’re juggling working remotely, all of those steps taken by each of you are incredibly difficult and they yielded the results we needed,” McLean said. “We are blessed to not have experienced the level of impact seen in other communities because we acted so quickly.”
Starting May 1, the city will increase maintenance services for facilities like the airport, parks, facilities, public art and golf courses that were cut down during the pandemic. Code enforcement inspections will also move toward normal levels and limited curb side service for glass collection, compost and hazardous waste collection will resume.
The Warm Springs Golf Course and the Boise Whitewater Park will also reopen. Staff will begin to return to city hall in several departments, but employees who return will be required to answer a checklist of questions related to their health and wear cloth masks while at work. The Planning & Zoning and Historic Preservation commissions will begin to meet remotely with online public testimony taken through the city’s website.
The second phase of reopening includes the limited reopening of the Boise Public Library, including book drops, some curbside pickup and some access to computers by appointment. The Boise Depot would reopen for reservation of groups smaller than 10; dog parks would fully reopen; and the city would partially reopen Quail Hollow golf course, the Bike Skills park and some park restrooms.
McLean said the city will be utilizing some parks employees to monitor facilities like Rhodes Skate Park and the swimming ponds at Esther Simplot Park to keep residents social distancing as the weather warms up and use of those facilities increases.
In phase three, the city would expand access to library materials, open the James Castle House by appointment, allow reservations at the Boise Depot of up to 50 attendees and reopen playgrounds, all park restrooms and tennis courts. Parking enforcement would also resume.
At this stage, most city employees would be back in city hall working on site, and meetings would be conducted in a hybrid model that is partially online and partially in person with strict social distancing measures in place.
The fourth stage, which would happen prior to a vaccine being developed, would mean most public facilities would reopen, library buildings would allow visitors inside with social distancing and Zoo Boise would allow visitors to come in on a limited basis to maintain space between members of the public. Parks and Recreation programs would resume and all boards and commissions would be back to work with online participation set up and physical distancing.
Only after a vaccine is developed would the city return to normal operations.