BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is proposing no property tax increase for Boise in the next fiscal year.
On Friday, McLean said she is backing down from her original proposal of increasing property taxes 2%, instead of the maximum 3% increase allowed under state law. After backlash due to the economic pressures of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said she will be presenting to council the concept of taking no increase at all after hearing residents “loud and clear.”
“Along with residents, we are tightening our belts as we build the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, and future budgets,” she said in a statement. “As we balance declining revenues and increased costs, we have a focus on funding vital community services like public safety, affordable housing and transportation, clean energy and innovation while continuing to make smart economic investments for the future.”
Boise has been hit hard by property tax increases in recent years as the city’s population has boomed. Real estate values have shot up, while commercial values increased at a slower rate leaving homeowners with higher and higher tax burdens. Boise took the 3% maximum under former Mayor Dave Bieter, with McLean on the city council, for years.
However, just because the city did not take any increase does not mean tax bills will not go up for Boiseans because home values are still rapidly rising.
The statement did not address Gov. Brad Little’s proposal earlier this week to use some of the state’s CARES Act funding from the federal government to pay first responder salaries in exchange for localities not increasing property tax collections. McLean’s spokeswoman Karen Boe said the mayor is still considering the proposal.
If the city took the originally proposed 2% increase plus the 1.83% increase from new construction it would cost the average homeowner an additional $26.66 for the fiscal year.