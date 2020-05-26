BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is proposing $1.5 million of new projects to push the city toward its clean energy goals and help the community recover from the pandemic.
Boise City Council was briefed Tuesday on the slew of programs proposed by McLean to be funded in the next fiscal year. These ideas came from her six transition committees focused on making recommendations in multiple policy areas at the beginning of 2020, which McLean then reviewed and used some of the suggestions to propose in the coming fiscal year.
Due to COVID-19, Boise’s budgets are undergoing significant changes for the next fiscal year. McLean is proposing several million in cuts from maintenance and operations budgets and the general fund across multiple city departments, while simultaneously investing in these new programs and affordable housing. This will likely result in a fiscal year 2021 budget that will only be slightly larger than last year’s $764.7 million budget, according to an estimate from Boise’s Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria.
Nearly half of the initiatives proposed by McLean are focused on meeting the city’s goal of being completely powered by clean energy by 2035. This includes spending $120,000 to hire an energy program manager and $200,000 to start planning solar energy projects at city buildings. Other projects include:
- $50,000 - A report evaluating environmental justice and health equity in Boise
- $100,000 - The creation of a small business incubator focused on clean energy and sustainability
- $150,000 to plan for how to meet the goal of city operations going carbon neutral
- $100,000 to fund energy efficiency upgrades for low-income Boiseans
Another focus area for the investments was programs for diversity and inclusion. McLean proposed $100,000 to improve internal support and training for staff in this area, as well as $50,000 to go toward increased translation of city documents and other materials.
City Council Member Lisa Sánchez, a major proponent of increased translation services and outreach to the Spanish-speaking community, said she supported translating more city documents, but she wanted to make sure it was done in a way that would be useful. She said other organizations where she has worked in the past had good intentions, but it did not end up achieving the goal of non-English speakers being able to easily connect.
“That’s where we started, which was providing documents that were translated, but we didn’t have the structure to support that or enough bilingual staff,” she said. “We translated documents that weren't useful because they weren’t part of a larger strategy.”
Sánchez also expressed concern about investing $50,000 in planning a human rights commission for the city this fiscal year. Instead, she would prefer the city wait and see the outcome of the current diversity and inclusion assessment underway from Boise-based firm The Dignitas Agency and use these funds to implement their recommendations instead.
“What I have learned is in order for a human rights commission to fulfill its mission, people have to be hurt,” Sánchez said. “They have to perceive they are harmed in some way, and my goal as a member of this council is to avoid that from the beginning."
City Council President Elaine Clegg said all of the spending proposed by McLean was for projects that are important to her, but she is not necessarily sure all of it is what the community might find necessary in the midst of a pandemic.
“I know we’re in an era of tight budgets,” she said. “It seems like some of the things on this list, while they are very important to me, but as you look at them as signal investments, they might not be the things that are the most important in that recovery.”
McLean is also proposing $100,000 for eviction prevention programming through nonprofit Jesse Tree, but Clegg also suggested opening discussions with the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority to distribute the funding more broadly.
Other proposed investments include:
- $100,000 for new training and tools, including ways to reach Boiseans by text for the Office of Community Engagement
- $100,000 to hire a consultant to develop a plan for creating a network of pathways along Boise’s canal system
- $100,000 for a market campaign encouraging residents to decrease their single car vehicle trips
- $100,000 to plan for a day care center for city employees
- $50,000 to expand fiber internet in Boise
- $100,000 to update the city’s overall strategic plan