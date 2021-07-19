BOISE — The proposed land swap for the Murgoitio parcel in Southwest Boise and land in the foothills is off the table, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.
The value of the land in Southwest Boise, which neighbors had been told for decades would be a park, is under review, McLean said in a statement Monday. The city expects to have an updated broker’s opinion soon.
“In light of skyrocketing land values in the area, it’s anticipated that this broker’s opinion will be significantly higher than the previous broker’s opinion obtained in 2020 that estimated the property’s worth at approximately $7.8 million,” McLean said.
The value of the 160-plus-acre Murgoitio property on South Cole Road and recent bids on land adjacent to the parcel means “the proposed trade agreement doesn’t make financial sense for Boise residents,” she said.
In June, residents discovered the city was planning to annex the land and trade it to a developer for foothills property, the Idaho Press previously reported. Rather than a park, under that proposal the area would have become a housing subdivision with a 7-acre park.
The owner of the foothills property that was being considered for the swap, Harris Ranch Limited Partnership and park land developer Barber Valley Development said in a June news release they were committed to engaging with the community and ensuring “the southwest Boise development and park provide maximum value to the area.”
Southwest Boise residents have been waiting for a park since the 1990s when the airport declared in a restrictive covenant the area could not become residential or commercial property, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Boise has collected about $10.5 million in park impact fees in Southwest Boise since 1997. That money was used to fund improvements at Molenaar and Peppermint parks, two Southwest Boise neighborhood parks that total 27 acres, and to fund regional park improvements in other areas of the city.
In June, Alexandria Danilovitch helped launch a nonprofit, Friends of Murgoitio Park to fight the deal. She is on the nonprofit’s board.
“I’m still in shock. My emotions are a little all over the place,” Danilovitch said. “I’m thrilled and I’m happy that she’s (McLean) going to be doing what’s best for the Boise residents.”
The group has been in “hyperdrive” for five weeks, Danilovitch added.
“We’ve been fighting so hard since we found out about this,” she said. “I’m super grateful that the land swap is off.”