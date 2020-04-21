BOISE — COVID-19 is going to take a bite out of the city of Boise’s budget, but Mayor Lauren McLean wants to cut residents a small break on property taxes increases anyway.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council held a work session to discuss the financial impacts of COVID-19 and revenue expected in the next fiscal year. Due to the unpredictable nature of the virus, it is unclear exactly how much of a hit to revenues the city will experience; early estimates by city staff show the city will bring in $6.25 million less revenue than originally predicted for the current fiscal year.
Despite the loss in revenue, McLean is pushing the city to take only a 2% increase in property tax increase collections for the 2021 fiscal year, in order to provide some property tax relief to residents struggling to make payments during the economic downturn. The city of Boise took the maximum allowed 3% increase every year for at least a decade.
According to initial calculations from the city finance staff, the 2% increase plus the 1.83% increase from new construction in the city will cost the average homeowner an additional $26.66 for the fiscal year beginning in October.
McLean defended her push to take a 2% increase, saying will allow the city to put a little less pressure on citizens, but also have the power to spend money to boost the economy later.
“This isn’t just about cutting money, but we will be asking the staff to look at and really expect the staff to re-prioritize in light of the changes our community and world have experienced,” she said.
No city council member spoke in strong support of only taking the 2% increase. Council members Jimmy Hallyburton and Lisa Sanchez both advocated for the need to take the additional 1%, in order to fund programs to help assist residents recover from the pandemic.
Hallyburton pitched the idea of specifically dedicating the additional revenue to programs for marginalized community members. Sanchez expressed concern that the recession would draw more people to move to Idaho due to the relative low cost of living or other factors and advocated for “taking that (additional) one percent and possibly supporting new Boiseans.”
Boise’s Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria said revenues have been difficult to predict due to the nature of the recession. For example, unlike traditional recessions — where revenue from liquor taxes remain steady — COVID-19 and the closure of restaurants and bars means those collections have taken a steep hit.
“This really is uncharted territory and we are doing our best to assign different revenue estimates, knowing the duration of this event, the severity of this event and implications of a whole lot of different factors will determine the level of revenues we do ultimately receive,” he said.
Two of the biggest budget areas that have taken the biggest reductions in revenues are Parks and Recreation, which collects fees for residents to use its facilities, and parking fees from residents visiting downtown Boise.
McLean said moving forward she wants each department to change how it operates in order to accommodate the combination of the upcoming decrease in revenue and the city not taking the full 3% tax increase.
“I don’t want to see just a cut, but instead I want to see that we must re-prioritize department by department and see we’re making investments for where we are and how the world will look different and the need for us to be smart about how we recover,” she said.