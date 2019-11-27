BOISE — City Council President Lauren McLean out-raised Mayor Dave Bieter during the first reporting period of the runoff campaign, but that doesn’t mean she spent more.
Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 17, McLean raked in $57,879 to add to her war chest in her bid to oust Bieter from his longtime post at the helm of Idaho’s largest city. She only spent $14,655 during that same period, as the Dec. 3 runoff election date nears.
McLean's funds raised in the latest reporting period come on top of the $216,263 she raised during the first reporting period of the general election.
McLean Campaign Manager Melanie Folwell said the campaign is feeling “confident and strong” heading into the runoff, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still spending down their reserves in order to pull out a victory.
“Some of (the numbers on the reports are) a little deceptive because so many of our expenses will be last week and this week,” she said. “Some of that is just a timing thing.”
The vast majority of McLean’s supporters were individuals, which follows her campaign promise of not taking corporate donations. Notable contributors include City Council Member-elect Patrick Bageant, an individual donation from developer Clay Carley and a contribution from Planned Parenthood’s regional political action committee.
In comparison, Bieter raised $32,270 during the same period and spent $52,378 on campaigning efforts. This fundraising effort follows the $225,194 he pulled in during the first reporting effort of the general election, when he bested McLean's $216,263 raised in the same period.
Bieter also raised money from individual supporters during the runoff, and pulled in several donations from corporations including CenturyLink’s PAC, Idaho Power, Hayden Homes and the Harris Family Limited Partnership, which owns large swaths of land in the Harris Ranch development. The majority of the corporate money was donated after the Nov. 17 reporting period and was filed separately in a series of 48-hour reports, which totaled an additional $25,000 in cash.
Bieter's Campaign Manager Robert West said he is very confident about the support from the community and fundraising was on track to meet all of their goals.
"I know it looks like McLean and (Conservation Voters for Idaho) are sitting on a lot of cash and we're not sitting on a lot of cash, but we have enough to do what we need to do over the next week, and we planned it that way," he said.
Candidates themselves are not the only ones spending money in this race. Just like in the general election, PACs on both sides are still pouring money into the contentious race in the hopes of boosting their preferred candidate to victory.
Throughout the campaign, McLean has been backed by the Conservation Voters for Idaho, which is heavily funded by national money from the League of Conservation Voters’ Victory Fund in Washington, D.C. During the runoff, Conservation Voters’ PAC pulled in $120,000 from that source and spent $53,974 to support McLean’s campaign. That is on top of nearly $100,000 in television ads supporting her campaign that the PAC paid for during the general election.
The PAC also supported races around the state during the general election, including candidates in Eagle and Hailey. The committee also financially supported City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg, Bageant and Meredith Stead for Boise City Council.
Bieter has been consistently backed by firefighters from across Idaho through donations to his campaign and the newly formed PAC Bright Future Boise. The latter raised another $4,450 during the runoff and spent down $24,800 of its war chest on advertising leading up to the Dec. 3 election. Just like Conservation Voters, they also paid for television advertising in the general election, supporting Bieter.
The PAC already raised $91,500 in the general election, with funds coming from local and national sources. Backers for the PAC during the period included local and national firefighter organizations, as well as property development company Gardner Property Holdings, which gave $25,000. Contributors included the Boise firefighters union, the International Association of Firefighters, Seattle Fire Fighters PAC, Montana Professional Fire Fighters and the Washington State Council of Firefighters Support Team.
Another group supporting Bieter is the Responsible Government Fund, which raised money from local developers David Wali from Gardner Company and Gary Hawkins from Hawkins Companies. The group raised $12,000 and sent out mailers associating McLean with homeless encampments.
Caldwell's candidates in the Seat 6 city council runoff race, Evangeline Beechler and John McGee, and other Caldwell City Council candidates who ran in the general election, do not have to turn in additional campaign finance reports until Dec. 5, according to Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer.