BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean and two other appointees will join Capital City Development Corporation’s board.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council approved appointments of McLean and Kate Nelson, director of economic opportunity at nonprofit Jannus, and Interim Dean of Concordia School of Law Latonia Keith. They will join the board at its Monday meeting.
Neither of the three appointees made lengthy remarks to the council.
Former Boise Mayor Dave Bieter still sits on the board with his term expiring in 2022. He has made no indication he intends to step down following his loss in November to McLean, unlike former City Council Member Scot Ludwig who resigned his seat after his term on city council expired in January.
Proposed state legislation would require any elected official on an urban renewal board to step down if they lose an election or don’t seek reelection, which would force Bieter to leave the board. The legislation, proposed by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur D’Alene, has passed the Senate and is awaiting a committee vote in the House.