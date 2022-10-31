Support Local Journalism


Boise Mayor Lauren McLean named Ron Winegar interim police chief, asking him to work with city leadership, command staff and union members to oversee the Boise Police Department.

Winegar, a 27-year veteran of the department, will focus on filling vacancies and ensuring smooth operations during the search for a permanent police chief, the city of Boise said in a news release. Winegar was named acting chief upon Ryan Lee’s resignation.

