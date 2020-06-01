BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean named Portland Police Bureau's Assistant Chief of Police Ryan Lee as the head of Boise's police department Monday.
Lee will take over the department effective July 1, according to a press release from McLean's office. This follows a nationwide search that began last fall after former Boise Police Chief Bill Bones announced his retirement plans.
"Boise is a vibrant and wonderful city and my family and I are very excited to move here, build new relationships, and start a new chapter in our lives," Lee said in a statement. "I am eager to meet the people in the department and our community members to learn and share ideas for what can be strengthened and what we should continue."
Lee has worked for the Portland Police Bureau since 2000 and rose through the ranks serving in a variety of departments, including patrol, training, personal, fiscal services, strategic services, and stints on the neighborhood response team and as a crime reduction officer. He is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento and a graduate degree in criminal justice from Boston University.
He was a whistleblower in the department in 2002 after he observed two off-duty cops beating a man outside a nightclub while he was a probationary trainee officer and was ordered not to write any reports about the incident, according to the Portland Tribune. Six officers were later disciplined for the cover-up.
As he moved up in the organization, Lee became an expert in “crowd management” techniques during protests and has developed much of the city’s playbook for handling large crowds. The bureau has been the center of several controversies over how officers respond to protests in a city where armed clashes between alt-right groups and left-wing protesters have made national headlines.
In February 2019, text messages from 2017 and 2018 became public between Portland Police Bureau Lt. Jeff Niiya, who replaced Lee as the commander of the department’s rapid response team after he was promoted, and the leader of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, Joey Gibson. The text messages raised questions of whether officers were giving special treatment to alt-right groups over left-wing counterprotesters.
Lee's role in crowd management techniques predates controversies over how the police have handled confrontations between alt-right groups and counter protestors. A roughly seven-month investigation into the text messages between Niiya and Patriot Prayer cleared the officer.