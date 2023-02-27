Boise City Hall (copy)

Boise City Hall

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Mayor Lauren McLean has named nine applicants to interview for Boise City Council vacancies, after reviewing 54 submitted applications.

There are two vacancies — one for former president Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and one for Lisa Sánchez’s former District 3 seat. Clegg’s vacancy is a result of her being approved as the new CEO of Valley Regional Transit; Sanchez’s District 3 seat is open because she moved out of the district. Six candidates will be interviewed for the at-large seat and three candidates will be interviewed for District 3.

Recommended for you

Load comments