Mayor Lauren McLean has named nine applicants to interview for Boise City Council vacancies, after reviewing 54 submitted applications.
There are two vacancies — one for former president Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and one for Lisa Sánchez’s former District 3 seat. Clegg’s vacancy is a result of her being approved as the new CEO of Valley Regional Transit; Sanchez’s District 3 seat is open because she moved out of the district. Six candidates will be interviewed for the at-large seat and three candidates will be interviewed for District 3.
“Narrowing the pool was incredibly challenging,” McLean said in a city of Boise press release. “I am so inspired by the amazing breadth of talent, dedication to our community and willingness to serve the fifty-four applicants represent. I’m looking forward to the interviews and hope to discuss other opportunities in the city, as they come up, with others who expressed an interest in serving.”
McLean will interview the candidates this week, the release said. Both appointments will fill out the remainder of this term, and all six council seats will be up for election in November.
District 3
Suzanne Bergmann, an applicant being interviewed for District 3, has lived on Harrison Boulevard since 2015 and has lived in Boise since 2005. In her application letter to the mayor, Bergmann wrote, “This is not a request I make lightly” and discussed the popular sentiment that Boise is losing its way.
“My exposure to a diverse range of clients has given me their ear and made me their sounding board, which has made me peculiarly well postured to understand what they mean for our community — and what they think our community means,” Bergmann wrote.
Bergmann has been a member of the board of the Idaho Humane Society for seven years and now works as a real estate agent. The council is similar, she said, to the IHS board because it maximizes available resources and deploys the resources to best serve stakeholders.
Latonia Haney Keith, also interviewing for District 3, is the Vice President of High Impact Practices at the College of Idaho; she is also the former interim dean of Concordia University School of Law in Boise. Keith has lived in Boise for over eight years and founded L.H. Keith Consulting in 2014. She graduated from Harvard Law School in June 2003. Keith has represented multinational corporations, banks and hedge funds.
“As an attorney and leader who is comfortable launching new initiatives, managing complex practices in dynamic environments, and handling a wide variety of litigation and non-litigation matters, I have a unique set of skills,” she wrote in her application letter.
Sánchez, who lost her seat on the city council after moving out of District 3 at the end of last year, has moved back to District 3 and is also interviewing for the council position. She has lived in her new residence for over a month.
Despite recent controversy, Sánchez wrote that her perspective is one similar to thousands of other Boiseans, being “the only renter, the only BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and person of color), and the only low-income member of the council.”
In her letter, Sánchez reminded McLean that Boise voters elected her to serve a four-year term on the council in 2017. Sánchez was re-elected to serve for two years in District 3 in 2021.
“Not only was I elected twice by Boise voters, but they also rejected a recall attempt against me in 2020,” Sánchez said.
At-large seat
Grant Burgoyne, running for the at-large seat, has lived in Boise for 46 years in four different neighborhoods. In addition to working as the Idaho Secretary of State from 1976-1978, Burgoyne served in the Idaho Legislature for 14 years. He has been the Assistant Minority Leader in the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate Minority Caucus Chair. Burgoyne received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kansas School of Law and practiced law as an attorney since 1988.
In his letter to McLean, he wrote that he is already studying the Boise City Code to “sharpen” his existing knowledge, in preparation for being appointed to the council.
Raised on the Boise bench with her mother and three sisters, in her letter to McLean, Kathy Corless recalled her childhood vacations being picnics at Ann Morrison Park and kickball at Franklin Elementary. Even though she grew up “financially insecure,” Corless attended Boise State University and received a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics, later graduating with a Master of Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University. She’s worked as Procurement Analyst at Ada County since 2022.
“I understand what it means to do the hard work and that it takes cooperation with everyone at the table working together to reach the best solution,” she wrote. “I will work tirelessly to ensure everyone has a place to call home and our children have safe walking paths to schools and parks and an affordable place to live when they grow up.”
In the last 10 years, she has started two small businesses. Her goal is to promote inclusion and human rights for immigrants, LGBTQ+, people of color, disabled, elderly and homeless people.
George Haaland has been a renter in Boise since March 2020, coming here from Austin, Texas. He’s been attending Treasure Valley Stakeholder meetings since 2020, conducting over 350 meetings with developers, brokers, public officials and servants to “build a better understanding of Boise.” Haaland graduated with bachelor’s degrees in economics and finance from Trinity University in 2017.
Boise, Haaland wrote, is subject to “the unrelenting forces of change.” In his application letter to the mayor, growth seemed to be Haaland’s No. 1 concern.
“Unlike Austin, much of Boise has not yet been subject to intense redevelopment. This gives our community the chance to directly inform Boise’s future development patterns, using the updated Zoning Code as the template,” he said.
Jordan Morales has lived with his family in southwest Boise for 10 years. Since 2014, Morales has worked for Boise State University’s Department of Computer Science Department Management. Growth and housing are the biggest issues he discussed in his application letter.
“I feel fortunate to have bought a home and started a family when I did, as there are many limitations that our friends and family now face in finding similar opportunities. I think this is the most important issue our city has been facing for the past several years and I’m committed to being a part of solutions that bring more growth to housing that is near markets, transit, and jobs,” Morales said.
Known best for his work as a state legislator, Colin Nash has lived in a rental home in Boise since 2016. Nash is the sole Democrat appointed to the Appropriations committee, which is responsible for setting the state of Idaho’s multi-billion-dollar budget. In addition to his work in the Legislature, Nash is an attorney at Intermountain Legal Group.
“I have worked hard to bring people together to develop innovative solutions to complex problems and look forward to leveraging my talent and experience to address Boise’s most pressing issues,” Nash said.
Those issues include affordable housing, budgeting, managing state and local governments and growth, per Nash’s application.
Patricia Nilsson has lived in Boise since 1996. Nilsson is recently retired from a 36-year career in land use planning, including seven years as Boise’s long-range planner. She has previously served as president and is currently Board Member and Legislative Committee Co-Chair, American Planning Association, Idaho Chapter.
“To be a ‘city for all’ I want to work with the everyday heroes in city government and local organizations who strive to make every day a good day for all Boiseans,” she said.