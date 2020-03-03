BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Tuesday announced her choice for the position of acting chief of the Boise Fire Department.
Deputy Chief Romeo Gervais will fill the position, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Gervais has “a fire career that spans over two decades,” the release said. Most recently, he served as the department’s fire marshal.
The announcement follows the Monday placement of Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan on paid administrative leave. When asked why Doan was placed on administrative leave, Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the department, said she could not say, calling it a “personnel matter.”