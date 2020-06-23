BOISE — For the next 30 days Boise is under a new health order to try to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lauren McLean announced Tuesday. The move comes over a week after the city moved to Stage 4, the final phase of Idaho’s reopening plan, with the rest of the state.
Boise’s plan largely mirrors the walk-back of Ada County’s reopening, announced Monday by Central District Health.
Under the city’s order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, and bike bars will be closed. Businesses will be required to follow the state’s business protocols, the airport will be closed to everyone except essential employees and travelers, and gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
”Boise, the health and safety of our community is my top priority,” McLean said in a press release Tuesday evening. “I’m deeply grateful to our state, county and city partners’ collaboration to protect all our residents. This virus continues to pose a very serious health risk to us all and we must take this seriously.”
City hall, city hall west and the Fort Boise Community Center will remain closed to the public with some services available by appointment. The Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration has been canceled. City meetings will continue to be conducted virtually with testimony via Zoom, and city employees will continue to work remotely if possible. Outdoor facilities, like Zoo Boise, that have since reopened with safety protocols will stay open as planned.