BOISE — It was a whole different world at Mayor Lauren McLean’s swearing-in ceremony 100 days ago.
Brimming with optimism, McLean took control of Idaho’s largest city with high hopes to address public transportation, affordable housing, economic development and use the city’s massive economic growth to bolster programs that would make Boise a more affordable and equitable city.
Now, with COVID-19 sweeping the globe, McLean’s plans for what Boise’s future will likely look different as the city looks toward an economic recovery — instead of navigating the impacts of a boom.
On Thursday, McLean released a series of six transition reports to commemorate her 100th day in office prepared by committees with a total of 71 community members with suggestions on policies the city should implement under the new administration. These reports predate COVID-19, but McLean said she wanted to release them so the public could see the broad range of things her committees suggested as improvements to the city.
“We have offered these plans to the public without alterations because it is so important that their community members believe our city needs to do to address where we are,” McLean said during a Thursday press conference. “My job now is to recognize that those reports were developed pre-pandemic, there are many important suggestions and ideas in those reports we must address and will serve as the foundations for our recovery, but at the same time we have to prioritize.”
She also released a report detailing the work her administration has done during the first 100 days, which includes an updated list of staff working directly under McLean in the mayor’s office. This includes former ACLU Idaho Policy Director Kathy Greismeyer as the city’s Director of Government Relations and Shirley O’Neil as Director of Community Partnerships. McLean also hired Maria Weeg, a partner at progressive politics campaign firm Hilltop Public Solutions, as her Director of Community Engagement.
The transition reports are in several categories, including sustainability, transportation, housing, and equality. Each report includes goals for the short-term, first year and the first four years of McLean’s tenure running the city. The reports are available in full on cityofboise.org.
A HOME FOR EVERYONE
On the issue of affordable housing, the “A Home for Everyone” committee focused on solutions Boise has clear legal authority to accomplish, unlike inclusionary zoning that has not been ruled on by the Idaho Supreme Court or rent control that is outright banned by the state. For the first 100 days, the committee suggested the city:
- embark on intense data collection on the city’s current housing stock
- study the city’s financial resources available to address the issue
- continuing with the current initiative to end family homelessness by 2025
For the first year, the committee suggested the city focus on:
- preserving affordable housing in danger of being redeveloped
- create a slate of programs to prevent eviction and foreclosures
- launch an incentive program for landlords to maintain affordable housing
- create an affordable housing land trust
- create a city based financing program for development of affordable housing aside from low-income housing tax credits
Long-term, the committee suggests the creation of a project specifically targeted toward youth homelessness, the completion of the zoning-code rewrite with specific zoning designations for affordable housing types like manufactured homes, and the construction of a third permanent supportive housing project for the chronically homeless.
A CLEAN CITY FOR EVERYONE
McLean’s “A Clean City for Everyone” committee had a variety of suggestions, including the creation of a youth council for climate action and a large assessment of the community’s environmental and health equity to study if neighborhoods of all incomes have access to environmental and health amenities or disproportionate exposure to harmful pollution. The committee also suggested studies of city staff to see if positions represent people of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Another suggestion from this committee was the development of a city-wide air quality monitoring network to track what neighborhoods are more exposed to pollution than others and to study the impacts of wildfire smoke on the city. The committee was also concerned about the impacts of extreme heat, which they said could be mitigated by planting trees in targeted areas, installing shaded bus shelters, constructing pocket parks in high-heat neighborhoods and building public cooling shelters for use during heat waves.
The Clean City for Everyone committee also recommends the city work to develop more resilience against climate change, which they say should be aided by hiring a chief resilience officer to oversee the effort as well as a director of energy innovation. Other suggestions setting goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and collaborating with other researchers studying Idaho’s climate. An incentive for net-zero emission buildings and continuing to expand Boise’s geothermal system is also on the list of possible projects.
ENGAGING EVERYONE
The “Engaging Everyone” committee proposed a different role for the city’s community engagement department, which would be focused on engaging with residents and drawing them in to the process, instead of focusing on promoting city initiatives. Suggestions include increased translation of materials into other languages, McLean having a greater presence in the community with underserved residents and identifying key community leaders to collaborate with to get more diverse voices in city government over her first term.
OPPORTUNITY FOR EVERYONE
McLean’s economic development committee, “Opportunity for Everyone” focused on policies to educate the workforce, provide jobs at all skill levels and give everyone access to employment who might not be able to seek a job due to child-care, transportation or another barrier. Suggestions include:
- start an economic development plan
- identify in-demand jobs in the local economy
- determine what businesses should be targeted to grow Boise’s economy
- explore possibilities for micro-lending
MOVEMENT FOR EVERYONE
On transportation, the “Movement for Everyone” committee, pushed for McLean to build relationships with the Ada County Highway District and its commissioners, expand Lyft’s partnership program to transport residents to and from their bus stops along Vista Avenue, incentivize city employees use alternative modes of transportation and meet with Governor Brad Little on transportation.
By the end of the first term, the committee suggests McLean should aim to:
- add pathways along canals for residents to use for commuting and recreation
- improve the connection between downtown Boise and Boise State University’s campus
- partner with researchers to find more solutions to improve transportation options
MORE EQUITABLE CITY FOR EVERYONE
The “More Equitable City for Everyone” committee, which was focused on boosting vulnerable community’s voices and improving diversity, suggested several ways marginalized communities could be better represented in Boise. This includes:
- a feasibility study for an Indigenous cultural center
- the adoption of a city-wide policy for “100 percent language access” to all city departments
- the creation of a Human Rights Commission within the city
- end all collaboration with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement
Goals for the first term from this committee include:
- free contraception
- sex education at the pre-K through 12th grade level
- working with Ada County to reduce the population of incarcerated people by 30%
- establishing a police civilian review board
- city-wide free Internet access
- increasing the pay of lower paid city positions until there is no more than four times difference in salaries between the highest and lowest positions in the city government