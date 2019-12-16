BOISE — Mayor-elect Lauren McLean will be bringing on a new face and keeping a familiar one.
On Monday, McLean announced she will retain outgoing Mayor Dave Bieter’s Chief of Staff Jade Riley as her new chief operating officer. McLean also announced she will hire Conservation Voters for Idaho Executive Director Courtney Washburn as her chief of staff.
McLean will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 7.
In a press briefing Monday afternoon, McLean said the decision to keep Riley on staff was to ensure a smooth transition between administrations. Riley has served as Bieter’s chief of staff since 2004 and worked as the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party for two years prior.
“With current existing staffing and civil servants and Jade Riley’s role in history and working with that team well, I thought it was very prudent to work with him and have a conversation about staying,” she said. “I fully expect many people would want him to join their teams, but I appreciate that he was willing to stay.”
Washburn has led environmental advocacy group Conservation Voters for Idaho since 2015, where she helped grow the staff from from five to 18 employees, Mike Lanza, chairman of CVI’s board of directors, said in a statement Monday. Before 2015, Washburn worked for the Idaho Conservation League.
McLean’s upstart campaign was buoyed by intense support from Conservation Voter for Idaho’s political action committee, which contributed over $150,000 to McLean’s campaign both during both the runoff and general election. This included nearly $100,000 in television ads in support of her candidacy, which ran during high-profile programs like Saturday Night Live leading up to the Nov. 5 election.
Though McLean is keeping Riley on staff, the office of the mayor will look different under her leadership. Details were slim, but she said her plan is to “reimagine” the structure of the mayor’s top staffers.
“One of my takeaways from this campaign was we need an open, accessible and transparent and highly functional mayor’s office, so I’ll be restructuring the mayor’s office to see how staff can more effectively deliver on my vision and work closely with civil servants throughout the city and current employees to develop and implement policy,” McLean said.
McLean said she has not reached agreements with any other staffers yet, including the city’s recently rehired director of intergovernmental affairs, Amber Pence. Pence held this position under Bieter for roughly a decade before resigning in May to work on the incumbent mayor’s reelection campaign. She was rehired to her original city position the day after Bieter lost the runoff.