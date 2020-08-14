BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean did not raise Boise’s property tax collections in the upcoming budget and did not make any substantial cuts to services for residents, but city employees will see a difference.
In every budget year since 2014, the city of Boise has budgeted for employees to receive a merit-based raise of up to 3%, but not this coming year. In order to balance the budget and still not increase property tax rates, McLean decided to change course and reduce the amount of merit-based raises available for employees, which were commonplace under former Mayor Dave Bieter.
Merit-based raises will still be given out, but at a smaller percentage than previously awarded. McLean said the decision to look at cutting pay increases for employees was one she did not take lightly given the current economic situation, but she said leaving some funds available for raises would help keep employee performance competitive while still saving taxpayer dollars.
“Merit pay is a very effective tool in helping to encourage the best performance from our employees rather than across the board raises,” she said during a briefing with the press last month.
An email from McLean that went out to city employees in April outlining the budget approach said having “the courage to evaluate legacy programs” was one of her priorities for directing staff to develop the fiscal year 2021 budget. When asked about this, McLean said the raises were not something she considered a legacy program and she was instead referring to the decision to eliminate fax machines and other changes.
The raises approved by city council were for full-time employees outside of the Boise Police Department and the Boise Fire Department, which have their annual raises and other terms of employment determined by a union contract.
City spokeswoman Lana Graybeal said the raises were merit-based, but an employee would not be given an increase only if they had a documented concern on their record. She said it would be “very rare” for an employee to not receive any kind of increase in previous years.
The inflation rate for the United States has varied in the past decade. According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the average inflation rate from 2010 to 2019 was 1.8%.
The city of Boise’s policy on raises is not an outlier in the Treasure Valley. The city of Meridian, the state's second-largest city, has had a similar policy for the past seven years where employees are eligible for merit raises of up to 3% depending on performance. The city of Nampa did some raises to bring employees in some departments up to the rest of the market in fiscal year 2019 and a 2.5% across the board cost-of-living raise in fiscal year 2020.
Nampa’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget includes a small number of market adjustments, but no across the board raise, according to city spokeswoman Amy Bowman.
Personnel costs are a major part of the city of Boise’s budget. In addition to regular raises for employees, the city of Boise added the equivalent of 228 full-time positions between fiscal year 2013 and fiscal year 2020. Percentage-wise, this is roughly equivalent to the population growth of the city during the same time period.
In fiscal year 2013, the city’s personnel budget was $144.3 million, and for fiscal year 2021 it is $166.4 million.