BOISE — Idaho’s largest city has entered a new era.
On Tuesday night, City Council President Lauren McLean took the oath of office and became Mayor McLean alongside her family and a room of several hundred cheering supporters. Alongside her family, friends, campaign staff and Boiseans from across the city who wanted to wish her well, she stepped into her new role as the city’s first elected female mayor and opened the door to a new period in the city’s history as it grapples with explosive growth.
Fighting back tears, she thanked the community and her family for their work during the campaign that won her the election against six other opponents and her opponent, former Mayor Dave Bieter, for his service to Boise. She offered a hopeful message to the attentive crowd, but also didn’t shy away from the challenges Boise is facing.
“I wanted to say that I know that while we have to be clear we’re going to continue to grow and we can’t stop it, but if we stay true to who we are and what we love, I know we can together protect what we love and become a city of the future,” McLean said.
There were three former mayors in the room for her swearing in, including Bieter, McLean’s electoral opponent and former Mayor Brent Coles and Boise’s first female mayor Carolyn Terteling-Payne, who served for less than a year after Coles resigned from office in 2003 due to allegations of misused public funds.
When it was time for Bieter to turn over control of the city to McLean, he briefly thanked city staff, his family and supporters for his four terms as mayor.
“I wish nothing but the best for the new mayor and council members,” he said. “God bless you ladies and gentlemen and god bless the city of Boise.”
City Council Member Elaine Clegg, who has served four previous terms, and newcomers City Council Member Patrick Bageant and City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton also took their oaths of office Tuesday.
In her remarks, Clegg extolled the virtues of Boise’s natural beauty and tight-knit community, and she also talked about the need to prepare for the possibility of the city’s economy contracting after its long growth period. She pointed to the city’s partnership with other governments, like Ada County, to accomplish this, as well as the strong relationships between the city council members.
“I’ve been through three of these booms and I’ve been through the ensuing busts and one can only hope we can figure it out how to manage it this time so the bust isn’t one that hurts us all like it did the last time,” Clegg said.
Hallyburton’s swearing in earned the biggest applause from the room. After he took his oath — wearing a bolo tie gifted to him by his grandfather — Hallyburton hoped for a future of collaborative problem solving in Boise’s government.
“We’re not always going to agree,” he said. “Our city council members and myself, none of us are going to agree on every single solution, but we need to find the things we can agree on … and let those be the things we can rally behind and turn those obstacles into opportunities we are facing.”
Bageant recalled his times visiting Boise as a young man nearly two decades ago, and his admiration for the city it has become.
“Being around the people here has taught me so much about being a part of a community that is rocking and rolling and I am grateful to Boise for being Boise,” he said.
Before the swearing in of the new council, City Council Member Scott Ludwig said goodbye to the job he has held since he was appointed by Bieter in 2015. He decided not to seek reelection earlier this year.
“I was never ever upset when someone saw something different than I did,” he said, about the residents of Boise and other council members. “This city is such an amazing city and the talent level is so high and the citizens care so much and there’s no way the city won’t continue to be an amazing place to live.”
At the close of the meeting, the new council leadership was elected. Clegg was nominated to the role of city council president and was quickly voted in by her peers. Deciding on who would be second in command was stickier.
City Council Member Holli Woodings was nominated, but before City Council Member Lisa Sanchez cast her vote, she requested Woodings agree to mentor her throughout 2020 and name her as pro tem in 2021.
“I really feel put on the spot right now and it’s a little bit uncomfortable,” Woodings said, after Sanchez made her request. “As part of my remarks should I become pro tem, I would commit and I want to commit to making everybody on this council to be as successful on this council as they could be and accomplish their goals as members of this council.”
Sanchez voted yes in favor of Woodings becoming pro tem, despite the non-committal request from Woodings, giving her unanimous approval to become one of the city council’s top leaders.
“This is a huge honor for me,” she said. “I would consider it a huge responsibility and I’m committed to taking that responsibility incredibly seriously. Thank you very much.”