BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean last week named members of a citizen committee that will advise city officials on its zoning code rewrite.
The city's zoning code, also known as the development code, hasn't been updated in more than 55 years. Over the next two years, the code will be updated with help from the 20-person committee, made of up community members with various backgrounds.
"The individuals on the committee represent various cultural backgrounds, genders, and technical and personal experiences," McLean said in a news release. "Additionally, the group is geographically representative of the city’s planning areas."
Committee members will review and offer feedback on city draft documents and share perspectives of the group, organization or community they represent, the release said.
"Zoning ordinances play a huge part in shaping how our community develops," Angela Michaels, a civil engineer who was named to the committee, told the Idaho Press. "Having good ordinances that help shape projects that are of benefit to our community is really important."
The committee represents industries such as engineering, law, architecture and real estate. It also includes leaders of neighborhood associations — Richard Llewellyn, of the Northwest Boise Neighborhood Association, and Nicole Windsor, of the West Downtown Neighborhood Association — and social justice advocates, such as Ester Ceja, of Immigrant Justice Idaho.
Michaels, a former engineer with Ada County who now works with developers, said the zoning code is broad, covering everything from width of streets and sidewalks to heights of trees. She hopes the update will focus on maintaining open space and preserving neighborhood identities. Michaels, who hadn't seen the list of members, said she hoped the committee would represent a diverse range of views.
"It's great that the city is getting people involved in an advisory committee capacity," she said.
The city starts its zoning code rewrite later this month, and the advisory committee will convene this fall.