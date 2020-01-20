BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean is asking for residents to apply for spots on the Planning & Zoning Commission and the city's urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corporation.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Applicants must be residents of Boise and will serve a four-year term. Both boards are appointed by the mayor and make major decisions in Boise.
CCDC, which oversees the city's urban renewal districts and decides how tax dollars in those areas will be spent, currently has six members. McLean's release said CCDC can have "up to nine voting members."
Former board member Scot Ludwig stepped down earlier this month following the end of his term on Boise City Council, and he requested McLean fill his seat with another elected city council member. Another member of the commission is former Mayor Dave Bieter, who serves as secretary-treasurer. He has not signaled any intention to step down.
P&Z commissioners have the final decision on conditional use permits, planned unit developments and most variances, plus they give input on rezones for city council to consider. As the city has boomed, meetings frequently see large crowds to testify on development projects throughout the city.
There are currently seven P&Z commissioners, but McLean's release referenced "up to twelve" members. The release said the city will consider "geographic diversity," as well as experience in areas like land use, environmental issues, urban planning, architecture and engineering, when reviewing applicants.