Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 21, 2021
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s new indoctrination task force is ramping up its search for communist, socialist and social justice-slanted teachings in Idaho public schools, her office announced Wednesday.
“One of our primary goals with this task force is to give concerned citizens a voice regarding education in Idaho,” McGeachin said in a press release. “If you, your child, or someone close to you has information regarding problematic teachings on social justice, critical race theory, socialism, communism, or Marxism, please provide us with as much information as you are comfortable sharing.”
She began forming the “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” earlier this month, echoing concerns about social justice education pronounced by fellow hardline conservatives in the Legislature and by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative libertarian group.
One of those lawmakers, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, will co-chair the task force, saying she intends to “root out critical race theory and bolster America’s core values” in the position.
McGeachin announced the task force’s founding a day after Giddings and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, made a failing attempt in the Joint-Finance Appropriations Committee to insert $4,000 into her office budget to support the indoctrination group. That budget has since been sent back to the drawing board after both complained to the House of a separate cut to McGeachin’s budget, which trimmed her staff funding from three employees to two and a half.
Meanwhile, McGeachin is conducting interviews as she recruits more members. She plans to hold meetings monthly in May, June, July and August and announce the force’s full membership in the coming weeks.
McGeachin is accepting feedback online here.