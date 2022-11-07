Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

Janice McGeachin

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter.

According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by the Idaho Press through a public records request, McGeachin first sent out an office newsletter, at taxpayer expense, on Oct. 13, assailing Democratic candidate for Idaho Attorney General Tom Arkoosh, calling him a “radical Democrat” and referring to a long list of prominent Idaho Republicans who’ve endorsed him as “mutinous Republicans” and “turncoats who are now blatantly working on behalf of the left.”

McGeachin newsletter screenshot

This screenshot is from an official electronic newsletter sent out at state expense by Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments