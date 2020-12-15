BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Tuesday that the reason she didn’t sign an Idaho GOP statement last week condemning protests at public officials’ homes and vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with swastikas was because she was busy scrambling to pull together the signatures on an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought unsuccessfully to overturn the presidential election results in four other states.
“I was busy doing my job as lieutenant governor, I was busy supporting our president,” McGeachin said. “We were scrambling to get an amicus brief submitted before the Supreme Court the very next day. … I was busy doing my job and supporting our president. That’s why my name wasn’t on the list. I honestly just did not have time.”
The statement was signed by two party officials, the governor, all four members of Idaho’s all-GOP congressional delegation and five area mayors.
The U.S. Supreme Court has since unanimously dismissed the Texas lawsuit, ruling that Texas had no standing to challenge other states’ elections.
McGeachin, responding to reporters’ questions during an “Idaho Strong” virtual press conference, did condemn the Nazi symbols placed at the human rights memorial last week. “The swastika is a symbol that was used by the Nazis, and what the Nazis perpetrated on the Jewish people was nothing short of evil,” she said. “I believe that the Jewish people are the chosen people of God. I am a Christian. I stand with the Jewish people and I stand with the nation of Israel.”
She added, “There is a police investigation that’s ongoing of that incident. I don’t know of any Nazi sympathizers, but I can’t understand why anybody would want to perpetuate that.”
She didn’t, however, condemn the raucous protests last week at the homes of board members of Central District Health. That board had to cancel its meeting after just 15 minutes last week due to security concerns.
McGeachin instead first referred to protests outside U.S. Senate GOP Chairman Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky, then accused the mainstream media of fomenting harassment of businesses. She said news media in Idaho and elsewhere “put out the list of businesses and addresses and even pictures of my businesses out there for people to call and harass. That’s what called doxing,” she said. “I would suggest that the mainstream media stop that.”
“I do not advocate for that. It has happened to me. I don’t advocate for that and it’s not my style,” she said.
It's unclear what she was referring to, but it may have been recent reporting by news media both in Idaho and elsewhere on businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans. McGeachin's businesses received $314,727 under that coronavirus relief program, according to the Associated Press.
When Idaho Strong organizer Gabriel Rench of Moscow said, “I don’t think people should protest at homes,” and added, “I’ve got kids – I don’t want people protesting me at my house,” McGeachin was asked if she agreed with Rench.
“I don’t support doxing and I don’t support harassing people at their businesses or their homes,” McGeachin said. “Because it’s happened to me. I don’t advocate that, it’s not my style.”
However, McGeachin lauded the crowd of anti-mask protesters that showed up at the Central District Health offices last week. “These are not just minor restrictions that they are discussing putting on our lives,” she said. “I think people have every right and they need to speak up. And I want to thank those who are speaking up and showing up because I do think it’s making a difference.”
She called on protesters to “do it in a manner that’s respectful and in courtesy.”
“My message to people in Idaho is to be kind to one another,” she said.
“I wasn’t there last week,” McGeachin said. “I saw the video of people outside Central District Health. And I didn’t see any harassment or intimidation. I saw people expressing their First Amendment right. … I didn’t see any of what some of them have been accused of.”
There was one arrest for trespassing at the protest, of a protester who entered the CDH building and refused to follow COVID-19-related restrictions. Boise Police have announced that they had information that a small group among the protesters was planning to forcibly disrupt the meeting; that was part of the reason for the meeting’s cancellation after just 15 minutes, along with loud protests at multiple board members’ homes. One arrest has been made for those and two more arrest warrants are pending.
The ”Idaho Strong” virual press conference also included comments from Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, who criticized the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have been subjected to every imaginable inconvenience and deprivation instead of looking significantly to real solutions,” Wheeler said. He said he believes installing UV light systems in businesses and other facilities around the state could stem the growth of the virus.
“The beauty of this proven method is that people can go about their regular business without a lot of drama,” Wheeler said. “I say we dispense with all the drama and invest some time and money into UV light systems that can kill off not only COVID-19 but a myriad of other bugs.”
While CDC guidelines recommend sanitization as part of preventive measures related to COVID-19, the virus is spread via inhaled and exhaled droplets, making masking, social distancing, hand-washing and staying home when sick the top recommendations to slow the spread.
The press conference also featured Dr. Vicki Wooll, who shared the same information she earlier presented to the Southwest District Health board suggesting that taking vitamins and other health-promoting measures could reduce the impact of the virus; and Dr. John Livingston, who said he supported the initial shutdown when the virus broke out, but after that, advocated for isolating only the most vulnerable.
Livingston said he believed the state was relying too much on public health experts, and should also be listening to board-certified pathologists or virologists. “The people that are dying are the elderly and the elderly with comorbidities,” he said. “Those are the ones that should be vaccinated first … if you want to cut the deaths in half.”
McGeachin and Rench said they hoped the press conference would help bring different voices to the table with regard to responding to the pandemic.
McGeachin said, “To those who are considering further restrictions on Idahoans and on our businesses, please do not attack our right to worship and have communion with each other. These are difficult times. This is the time as human beings we need each other.”
Idaho’s current modified Stage 2 public health order forbids private or public gatherings of more than 10 people, but makes exceptions for schools and religious or political expression, and doesn’t require any businesses to close, as long as they maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to slow the spread of the virus.