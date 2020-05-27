BOISE — Several weeks ago, Jim Pace opened his mailbox in McCall and found a stimulus check from the IRS made out to his mother.
His mother, however, died in August 2018.
In response to COVID-19, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which included millions of dollars in support funds for businesses, state and local governments, as well as $1,200 checks for more than 90 million Americans to help them weather the downturn. These checks were based on income from residents who had filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, but some of those people have died since then, and a check still arrived.
Hazel Pace, Jim Pace’s mother, was even labeled deceased on the envelope, which frustrated him.
“My feeling is how in the world does the IRS, who knows very well who is living and dead because people have to file death certificates with the IRS, not go through the death index and say, ‘Yeah, don’t send checks to those people?’” he said.
The instructions on the IRS website do not say what the penalties are if someone cashes a check meant for a deceased person. The agency also could not provide the number of payments issued to the deceased or what caused these checks to be sent out in the first place. Multiple inquiries to the U.S. Department of the Treasury went unreturned.
The Internal Revenue Service is requesting anyone who has received a check for a dead relative to return it. Married couples received payments of $2,400, but if one of the spouses died prior to receiving the payment, half of the check should be returned.
If it came in the form of a paper check, you should write “VOID” in the endorsement section and mail it back to the agency’s Philadelphia office at 2970 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Any direct deposits made in an account to a deceased relative should be repaid to the agency, mailed to the same address and made out to the U.S. Treasury with EIP 2020 in the memo line. Mailing anything should include a brief explanation for the reason of returning the check.
Pace promptly mailed his back to the IRS, but he wonders about other people in the same situation.
“I had this check and I’m getting quite offended thinking, ‘OK, this is my tax dollars not at work,’ even though I am not going to be the one depositing the check,” he said. “How many people will be like, ‘Well, the check is made out to me and grandma, and I am going to sign my name and I have another 1,200 bucks?’”