McCALL — The McCall City Council on Wednesday night passed a resolution and health order requiring face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces or when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
The order is effective midnight Thursday. The city has not said how long the order will last, but it will encompass this coming Fourth of July weekend when tens of thousands of visitors are set to travel to the lakeside community.
According to the city, education is the goal, but $100 fines are possible for those who do not comply. Officials said the order will help keep the public safe and businesses open. They also noted that it comes after an outpouring of support for the order from the community.
“We are told to assume that everyone has the virus and to protect ourselves accordingly," Mayor Bob Giles said in a statement. “And we are advised by leading medical professionals that in addition to proper hygiene, masks are the single most effective way for everyone to stay safe and stop the spread of Coronavirus.
"Business owners in our little town are looking for guidance and we are here to support them during this busy weekend,” Giles added.
The order affects all of McCall and includes an area five miles outside the city limits.