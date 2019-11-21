BOISE — Mayor Dave Bieter and City Council President Lauren McLean gathered at an emergency shelter Thursday evening for a wide-ranging Q&A on homeless encampments, public transportation, affordable housing and all things affecting Boiseans experiencing homelessness.
The candidates answered questions — including one about their favorite Metallica album — and the residents of Interfaith Sanctuary were able to share their thoughts and experiences. Homelessness has become a hot topic in the mayoral runoff race. Early voting started Monday, with the election taking place Dec. 3.
The shelter’s central meeting space and cafeteria filled as the hourlong event went on. Residents filtered in from outside holding slices of pizza, and took every chance to ask questions and express frustration with the difficulties of finding a place to live.
The elephant in the room was homeless encampments. Bieter has campaigned on his pursuit of the legal authority from the U.S. Supreme Court to ticket residents for sleeping in public spaces. McLean argues preventing homelessness is a better approach. Several audience members asked why camps aren’t allowed, and even suggested they could be helpful for the homeless if sanctioned by the city, designated in certain areas and monitored.
Despite many critical questions, Bieter stuck to his belief that the practice of issuing only a handful of tickets a year for camping keeps the city safe. He talked about the health and safety issues that sprung up at the homeless encampment Cooper Court back in 2015, including assaults, drug sales and sanitation concerns.
“We don’t want you in a camp and we want to help you transition out of (Interfaith Sanctuary),” Bieter said. “We want to give you a home. That is the goal. In the meantime, we cannot have camps. It’s not the way to go.”
McLean said the city’s focus should be preventing the camps by increasing capacity in shelters and all other types of housing for those experiencing homelessness. She argued that if the city more adequately addresses the affordability crisis, it will stem the tide of residents becoming homeless.
“Just like ticketing for speeding drivers, that doesn’t prevent us all from speeding,” McLean said. “We all have to sleep. We have to have beds for folks so you can sleep in a bed.”
When asked about the need for affordable day care, neither candidate had a solution.
“Since the first election, I’ve been at this in the trenches for a number of years,” Bieter said, about how the city could help with affordable day care. “We’ve made incredible progress. We’ve done more than any city administration in the city has ever done, and we’re poised to do even more, but we can’t do everything for everybody.”
Throughout the Q&A, Bieter leaned on his actions to help those experiencing homelessness. He touted his administration’s move to save the failed Community House when he was first elected in 2003 and transition the program to a nonprofit, all the way to his current work opening the New Path Community Housing and starting construction on Valor Pointe, two apartment complexes for those experiencing chronic homelessness.
Another accomplishment Bieter touted was the opening of the Allumbaugh House, which provides medical detox for those recovering from addiction. An audience member asked the candidates how they would help those who leave the facility and don’t have the income to find a safe and sober place to live.
McLean said she didn’t know this was an issue in the first place.
“When you have gone through detox and are back on the streets without that place to land, if you can’t get back into a shelter, then I would imagine you would start experiencing those same traumas that led you to medicate in the first place,” she said. “This is why I love listening sessions because I love to hear from folks, your answer of what you think service providers and leaders can and should be doing and what that interim is.”
Bieter didn’t have much of a solution either, and encouraged those coming out of the program to seek out other recovering addicts for support.
“You can always find a meeting, and you should wherever you’re living, and they’re available all around town,” he said. “I’d love to provide a home for everyone that comes out of there. We’re making serious progress on that, but until then you have to visit these groups.”
Near the end, McLean and Bieter kicked a few questions to the audience. They asked residents to share their stories and asked for advice. When McLean asked where residents would like to be in a year, hands shot up all across the packed room.
“Louisiana” one man said.
Another woman said, “Portland, back home with my family.”
The final answer came from a man who said he was a veteran.
“Right here in Boise,” he said. “This is my home.”