BOISE — A Boise Bench coffee shop was the place to be Wednesday night, as City Council President Lauren McLean talked with voters in an effort to earn their vote in next month’s mayoral runoff.
Over the course of an hour and a half at Bikes and Beans, McLean took questions on many topics, with a heavy focus on affordable housing and expanding public transportation. Instead of a typical town hall format where candidates are asked a list of questions and must answer under a certain time limit, McLean informally called on members of the audience. The crowd of over two dozen cut in with comments, sharing their experiences and concerns living in Boise.
She never once mentioned her opponent, longtime incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter, by name, instead emphasizing the need for a new direction for Boise as it confronts an affordable housing crisis and transportation issues. This is one of roughly 35 listening sessions she has held since the spring; she first started running in the Nov. 5 election as a city council candidate, and later transitioned to running for mayor.
“I think a big thing this community is looking for is new accessibility and connection to city hall,” McLean said.
At several points, the event burst into spirited cross talk between attendees while McLean listened, including a series of stories about trying — and failing — to ride Boise’s bus system, as well as a brief disagreement about cyber security at the Boise Public Library.
McLean said if she is elected mayor, her goal for the first 90 days is to create a better system for constituents to give input, outline policy goals for affordable housing and start building relationships with other leaders for a regional transportation plan.
One audience member asked about the possibility of mass turnover at city hall if she wins, and how her election might disrupt current projects. McLean said it will be up to her to choose her leadership team.
“A mayor chooses her office and her staff to help implement her agenda, to change her agenda in the way she wants to change things and build relationships, but the staff at the city that are specialized staff that are doing incredible things will continue to do those things,” she said. “It will be incumbent on me to ask the question of, ‘How can you do more?’ if you want to do more, do different if you want to do different, and move us all forward.”
McLean acknowledged the controversy around using urban renewal in residential areas, but she said if neighbors had enough input about projects they would like to see, it could be a successful way to help neighborhoods in Boise. Urban renewal is a process where districts are created and new tax revenue is used to reinvest in infrastructure and projects in that specific area for a period of two decades.
“I see (urban renewal) as a very powerful way of investing in communities if we do it right by partnering with the community,” she said. “We have the ability to make the opportunity so everybody has easy walk to libraries, coffee shops and schools and it’s up to us to make investments to make that happen. We also have to safeguard affordability and protect the housing that exists.”
On affordable housing, McLean said she wants to try and find new ways to help with the housing crisis, even though the state has severely limited what tools cities have available. Her ideas include a housing land trust to use city land for housing projects of all kinds, working on smaller scale affordable projects that can open quickly and providing incentives for developers who set prices low.
“We know what we can’t do and we know what we need to do, so we need to think about how to do it in different ways,” she said. “We need to find a way to get to the end goal with creative solutions because we have to.”