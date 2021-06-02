MERIDIAN — For the first time in his term, Mayor Robert Simison gave his State of the City address in-person after last year’s address was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In front of a pandemic-limited in-person audience at Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, he decried “irresponsible growth” and criticized the state Legislature for its recent property tax relief law.
The new law restricts local governments, allowing them to collect only a percentage of new development in taxing districts, instead of the full amount, as the Idaho Press previously reported.
“The bill was a political victory talking point, not a solution,” Simison said. “What was sold as a property tax relief bill, really is a service cap on local government.”
Though he said the city should manage by focusing development in “growth priority” areas, he also said it was likely Meridian leaders would ask for “some of the allowable property tax increase,” as a result of the bill.
Despite his frustration with the Legislature, Simison is bullish on Meridian’s future.
He praised employees who worked through the pandemic and noted Meridian was one of 14 communities nationwide recognized by the ETC Institute with a “Leading the Way Award,” which recognizes local governments that “rank in the top 10% of all U.S. communities with regard to resident satisfaction and the overall quality of local government services, customer service, and the value provided for local taxes and fees.”
“Our employees take great pride not just in the work they do, but how they do it,” Simison said in his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon. “I believe in them and I believe in Meridian.”
Simison also used the address to discuss another legislative action that affected cities: By-district elections for 2023.
This year’s long-running legislative session left questions open for cities. For example, a bill that would have delayed the by-district elections until 2023, wasn’t passed.
As for the 2021 elections, the Legislature previously passed a law requiring by-district elections for cities with a population of more than 100,000. While Meridian’s unofficial population count is over 100,000, the Census Bureau results confirming the number won’t be available until September. As a result of that delay, the city will move forward with this year’s election without drawing districts. Nampa is also awaiting the official Census Bureau tally.
Boise is the only Idaho city with more than 100,000 residents to hold by-district elections this year.
And while it’s no secret Meridian is growing, it’s also getting older.
The population of residents 65 and over has increased from 8.3% to 12.7%, Simison said, adding he intends to address the issue by making Meridian an AARP Livable Community. Communities designated as such feature safe, walkable streets, age-friendly housing and transportation options, and access to needed services, according to AARP.
Simison’s vision of future Meridian also includes joint police and fire stations, a community center and urban renewal areas, of which the first two he also discussed last year. Simison said his proposed budget asks the Council to move up a fire station scheduled for opening in 2025 and open it instead in 2023. He called on the Council to approve the funding for public safety projects.
Almost every issue he discussed, including transportation and schools, included issues with growth.
”Meridian is at the center of the Treasure Valley which makes us attractive for development,” he said. “But we can’t grow everywhere in our community at once. Growth needs to be guided so services can be delivered (and) public expectations can be met.”
A year ago, in the first virtual State of the City address, Simison said Meridian would not lose its spirit through the pandemic.
”We’ve had quite a year, and I am excited when I look at what is on the horizon. The State of Meridian is strong. We have an environment that promotes business opportunity and prosperity as we step out of the shadow of a global pandemic.”