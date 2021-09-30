NAMPA — Mayor Debbie Kling delivered the Nampa’s annual State of the City Address at the Nampa Civic Center Thursday evening, highlighting the city’s accomplishments and priority areas.
In her opening remarks, Kling held back tears as she thanked the city’s people for their confidence in following her leadership during a challenging time. She noted the leadership of mayors before her and her desire to leave a bright future for the community’s children and grandchildren.
“We’re building upon the past with an eye to the future to be faithful stewards who make this community even greater,” Kling said. “By God’s grace and His aid.”
Ahead of Kling’s speech, former Canyon County Commissioner David Ferdinand gave a benediction.
“Lord, you have given us a wonderful home, beginning years ago with Alexander Duffes,” Ferdinand said, naming one of Nampa’s key founders. “Grant us the spirit of righteousness as we continue to make our hometown the perfect place to live, raise our families, and educate our children.”
A short video exploring Nampa’s 135-year history followed, which detailed its founding, development, expanding economy, and way of life.
Kling’s speech discussed the work of city programs and different community organizations in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, including acknowledging health care workers.
“We’re thankful for you and your tireless efforts to save lives,” she said.
She also asked residents to take action to protect one another from the virus.
“While we exercise personal liberty, we must also exercise personal responsibility,” Kling said. “Please do your part to prevent the spread.”
From there, Kling dove into growth, a topic that is top-of-mind locally. Nampa has faced exponential growth in recent years, and has grappled with accommodating it. By 2020, Nampa’s population had grown to over 100,000, Kling said. Nampa’s levy has gone down, but property tax values continue to rise, burdening residential property owners most, Kling said.
Kling emphasized the need for “attainable housing” for families to be able to live, work, and play locally.
In September, Nampa’s city council approved a budget of $242,058,949. The adopted budget represents an increase of 20.7% from the prior fiscal year, and was made possible in part by making the Nampa Fire Department its own tax district, meaning the city will no longer responsible for paying for it.
People want growth to fund growth, Kling said. To help do so, the city uses an impact fee system in which developments have to pay fees that helps pay for growth. Fees collected support police and fire, as well as street maintenance and park development, Kling said.
Development is being done with consideration for agricultural land, Kling said, noting the city’s work with Canyon County in the development of its new comprehensive plan. The plan will guide development in the county through 2030.
The mayor then discussed three priority areas community members have identified as important: public safety, infrastructure, and economic development.
For public safety, Kling touted the Nampa Police Department’s implementation of a system in 2018 that has led to a decrease in crime, even as the population has grown, Kling said. The city has seen 1,200 fewer victims of violent crime since 2018, Kling said.
Kling also highlighted the work of the Nampa Family Justice Center, which serves victims of “family violence.” Since its opening in 2005, it has served 43,000 adults and over 19,000 children, and continues to serve more people every year, Kling said.
The fire district will begin operations as a distinct entity on Jan. 1, 2022, Kling said, and a sixth firehouse will be completed in 2023.
The discussion of infrastructure showcased a number of completed or soon-to-be completed projects, including the Northside interchange. But Kling noted that the city faces a $14 million deficit each year for desired road improvement projects. She plans to continue seeking legislative and grant-funding options for such projects instead of added property taxes.
“Funding roads out of property tax dollars puts an added burden on our citizens, and we want to reduce that,” Kling said.
A large project is also underway to bring the city’s wastewater treatment plant into compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines on total phosphorus and temperature requirements by 2025, Kling said. Another improvement to that facility will allow for additional processing of wastewater to make it usable for irrigation by 2026.
On the topic of economic development, Kling highlighted plans for new business areas, including redevelopment of the Nampa Gateway Center to include “a mix of light industrial, retail, and residential uses,” she said.
As part of the National Main Street Program, the city created a board to oversee development in downtown Nampa, and developed a fund that “helps support local small businesses with grants or loans for their businesses where there’s a need,” Kling said.
The mayor wrapped up her speech by emphasizing why she thinks Nampa will succeed in continuing to improve.
“There’s opportunity and potential in this great land because we believe in the God-given potential of each person to make a difference and to leave a legacy,” she said.
“I believe that the greatness of this city is determined by you, the people. I see the potential, and actually, the unlimited potential for what our children and our grandchildren can become and what our great city can become if we stay true to the Nampa spirit of faith, family, perseverance, and hard work,” even during “conflicting times,” Kling said.