NAMPA — Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge.

Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year in a row, Kling said during her annual State of the City address Wednesday. While that honor is determined by complex data, she is concerned people might ask what changed if the city’s rank were to fall.

