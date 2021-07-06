BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean on Tuesday announced her selections for a task force to study the location of a new homeless shelter in Boise.
The 20-person "Shelter Better task Force" includes Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Our Path Home Executive Committee members Stephanie Day and Bea Black, Veterans Memorial Neighborhood Association President Katy Decker and Sunset Neighborhood Association President Tom Helmer, in addition to health care, faith, neighborhood and business leaders.
Jen Schneider, a Boise State University professor, will facilitate the task force by designing, planning and leading its meetings. Courtney Washburn, McLean's chief of staff, will serve as chairwoman as a non-voting member. City Council President Elaine Clegg will also join the group as a non-voting member.
"I am grateful to each of the members for their commitment to this work and to serving our most vulnerable residents," McLean said in a news release. "I know that together we will find a Boise solution that uplifts everyone in our community."
Last month, Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit that operates a downtown homeless shelter, paused its plans to develop a new, expanded shelter on State Street near Veterans Memorial Park. McLean asked Peterson-Stigers to put a hold on the project, which drew the ire of residents near the proposed location. McLean announced she would organize a task force to study plans for the new shelter as well as “best practices” for sheltering people who are homeless.
Meetings will take place weekly over eight weeks starting July 12.
The meetings will be open to the public only via Zoom, "to preserve the integrity of the meetings and to ensure that members are able to have productive, open conversations" and develop a report, the release said.
Task force members include:
• Chairwoman: Courtney Washburn (non-voting member)
• Boise City Council: President Elaine Clegg (non-voting member)
• Interfaith Sanctuary: Jodi Peterson and Andy Scoggin
• Our Path Home Executive Committee: Stephanie Day and Bea Black
• Hospital systems/Health Clinics: Jen Palagi and Dr. Penny Beach
• Street Outreach Team: Jeannette Curtis
• Neighborhood leaders: Jennifer Godoi and Annie McCutcheon
• Lived Experience/Expertise: Serena Hinojosa, Joe Hernandez and Tammy Keagy
• Faith leaders: Padre Jesús Camacho and Sara LaWall
• Business leader: Charity Nelson
Neighborhood Association Presidents:
• Veterans Memorial: Katy Decker
• Collister: TBD
• Sunset: Tom Helmer