BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday announced her hire for the person to lead the Boise Fire Department — and it wasn’t one of the two finalists the city had previously identified.
Meridian's Emergency Operations Manager Mark Niemeyer will begin serving as Boise Fire Chief on Nov. 30, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Previously, the city had narrowed its search to two candidates — Adrian Sheppard, the fire chief in Richmond, Virginia; and Scott Walker, assistant fire chief in the Phoenix Fire Department. Niemeyer was not mentioned as a finalist, nor did he take part in an online panel during which Sheppard and Walker answered questions from the press and the public.
“After an extensive nationwide search to find the best candidate for Boise, it became clear that Boise's best candidate is right here in the valley,” according to the release.
Seth Ogilve, spokesman for the mayor's office, confirmed to the Idaho Press the office reached out to Niemeyer about the job. Niemeyer did not participate in a public forum during which Sheppard and Walker answered questions from the press and the public.
"The Chief was not included in the public forum because he did not initially apply and was not included in the recruitment process," Ogilve wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. "That is why he was not one of the two finalists."
Niemeyer served as Meridian’s fire chief for more than a decade. He was named emergency operations manager earlier this year to coordinate COIVD-19 response and resources in Meridian. Prior to joining the Meridian Fire Department, he spent 10 years working for the Ada County Paramedics.
Ogilve wrote it soon became clear to McLean Boiseans wanted a candidate like Niemeyer.
"At that point, the office reached out to him," he wrote.
“I heard loud and clear that Boiseans wanted a leader with a commitment to our community, thorough knowledge of our department and the skills to lead and partner,” McLean said in a statement. “That person is Chief Niemeyer.”
“It has been an honor to lead the Meridian Fire Department the past 10 years," Niemeyer said in an emailed statement. "The Fire Department and the City are a class act, and I appreciate everything the City has done for my family and me. The Meridian Fire Department is functioning very well, which made it a good time for me to step down. I’m looking forward to a new opportunity with the Boise Fire Department”.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison wished Niemeyer "the best" in parting.
“I have worked with Chief Niemeyer for a long time and have great respect for the leadership he has provided to our community," Simison wrote in a statement. "While I am sad to see him leave Meridian, having his presence in Idaho and the Treasure Valley can only build stronger relationships between Meridian and Boise and the services our departments provide for our residents. I wish Chief Niemeyer and his family the best in this new role and appreciate all the work he has done for the men and women of the Meridian Fire Department.”
Former Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan resigned his position earlier this year amid pressure from McLean, who took office in January.
Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones contributed.