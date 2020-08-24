BOISE — After a long day of protests and upheaval — but no arrests — at the Idaho Capitol on Monday, two bills to ease the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic had passed the Senate, but nothing had reached the full House.
Business in the House was slowed by unruly protesters who shoved their way into the House gallery, scuffling with police and shattering a glass door in the process; defied social distancing rules; and refused to wear masks. Eventually, two House committees introduced seven bills, including four on civil liability and COVID-19, two more regarding elections, and one aimed at ending Idaho’s state of emergency for coronavirus.
“There is no longer a need for a statewide emergency declaration and the state of disaster in Idaho is declared to be terminated as of the date of this resolution,” said Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, reading from his concurrent resolution, as protesters cheered noisily outside the meeting room of the House State Affairs Committee, which Harris chairs. “Obviously early on this was a scary thing, it’s still a scary thing in some areas,” he said.
But Harris said Idaho isn't exceeding its health care capacity so he believes there's no longer a need for an emergency declaration over the pandemic.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “This particular resolution is so broad — it is repealing everything that has been done to try to control the virus. The virus is our enemy. It is not each other. … It's the thing that has disrupted this country and disrupted our lives."
He noted that the resolution would eliminate current statewide Stage 4 restrictions that require social distancing. "So you’re wanting to eliminate that," he said.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, spoke out in favor of Harris's proposal. “I applaud Rep. Harris for bringing this forward," Crane said. “It took a lot of courage. I'd like to see this move forward. I think potentially … this is the most important piece of legislation that we're going to hear while we're here this week."
However, the proposal wasn’t among the subjects specified by the governor for action during the special session, rendering the move likely just symbolic. Under the Idaho Constitution, a special session “shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation” that the governor issues to convene it.
Crane moved to add two “whereas” clauses to the resolution on the topics the governor specified, elections and civil liability, saying he thought that would make the proposal legal to consider.
Protesters led by activist Ammon Bundy rallied on the Capitol steps on Monday morning, then poured noisily into the Statehouse, forcing their way into the House gallery. House Speaker Scott Bedke spoke with the group, and agreed to allow them to fill the gallery under normal House rules, abandoning social distancing measures.
“This is our house,” said Allen Clark of Meridian, who was among those who got in. “We own this house. We pay taxes. We’re citizens of Idaho. Why can’t we be allowed in a public meeting?”
Clark also carried across his chest what he said was a Yugoslavian M70B1 with a loaded 30-round magazine. Idaho permits the open carry of firearms, including in the Statehouse. People carrying assault-style rifles are not uncommon when the Legislature is in session, usually when legislation involves gun restrictions. No such legislation has been proposed for the special session.
“I think it’s unfortunate that a few people felt like they had to do damage,” said Republican House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma as she stood near the broken door after the crowd had poured in. “We’ve not experienced this type of atmosphere before.”
Bedke told the AP, “I want to always try to avoid violence. My initial reaction of course was to clear the fourth floor. But we had room for at least some more.”
He said he was more disappointed than surprised at the violence.
“I think we’re better than that,” he said. “I think that Idahoans expect more out of their citizens.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, the House minority leader, said, “I feel like this whole session has been one of the biggest, if not the biggest, super-spreader event in Idaho since the pandemic hit the state. What we're doing now is so counter-productive to our goals of getting kids back to school, getting people back to work and getting our businesses running again.”
“We absolutely have to contain the spread of this virus so we can get our lives back on track,” Rubel said, “and packing hundreds of people into small spaces with no distancing and no masks largely undermines everything we've been trying to accomplish for months.”
The House Judiciary Committee moved its meeting to introduce civil liability immunity legislation to the Capitol's largest hearing room, the Lincoln Auditorium, but still the unruly crowd refused to follow requirements for social distancing; the auditorium was full, and few wore masks.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “This is the problem. We are here to represent the state. We will do the business, but I won’t do it in an unsafe manner. … So until we can compromise and at least do social distancing in here and recognize what the ventilation system is doing, I’m leaving.”
She added, “I think it’s really appalling.”
That panel then introduced four of the five bills, several of which duplicate each other and were offered as alternatives. Later in the afternoon, it reconvened for a public hearing on the liability proposals, and heard much angry testimony, nearly all of it generally opposed to all the liability bills and from many railing about coronavirus restrictions in general. The panel then adjourned for the day and will continue hearing testimony on Tuesday.
Among those who testified to the panel was Robert Jones of Nampa, who said, “We need to be left alone. We need honest people to understand this, understand the Idaho Constitution. Stop doing things that you’re not supposed to do. We are allowed to get sick if we want.”
Bundy accused the House committee members of “the mindset of a nanny state, where the people are considered incapable … without government institutions or their agencies.” He called that “offending and demeaning to all Idahoans,” telling the committee, “The Idaho people are more than capable of keeping themselves safe. They are more than capable of driving the greatest economy that any state has enjoyed. … We the people are tired. We are tired of government force, and we will only take it for so long. I recommend you act wisely, because we will not live in fear.”
Susan Proster of Boise told the House panel, “The only immunity we are interested in is herd immunity. Stop the madness, it’s the flu.”
By contrast, the Senate’s deliberations were cordial on Monday, as it introduced and passed two bills called for by Idaho’s county clerks regarding the November election, both of which Gov. Brad Little attached to his proclamation convening the special session, along with a civil liability proposal.
SB 1001 would change several deadlines regarding absentee ballots to ease the burden for county clerks of what they anticipate will be a huge surge of absentee ballots in the November election. The Senate amended the bill to add additional security requirements for absentee ballots, and then passed it unanimously, 33-0, sending it to the House.
SB 1002 would offer Idaho counties the temporary option, for the November election only, of setting up voting centers where voters from any precinct may vote. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, told the Senate, "This is for this pandemic only. … It's designed to make it easier to vote in person."
The change was sought by county clerks who say they're struggling to find poll workers and suitable polling places large enough to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.
The House State Affairs Committee convened its public hearing on the three measures it had introduced at 5:45 p.m., and went well into the evening before voting in favor of all three bills, including the one to end the state of emergency. More than a dozen people testified in favor of Harris’ proposal, HCR 1, some angry, some tearful. Their comments ranged from angst over the impact of coronavirus restrictions to touting hydroxychloroquine to suggesting the coronavirus is a Chinese conspiracy to “mask” the effects of new 5G networks for cell phone service.
To become law, bills must pass both houses and be signed into law by the governor. HCR 1 is a concurrent resolution, so it wouldn’t go to the governor, if it were passed by both houses; an existing Idaho law allows lawmakers to pass a concurrent resolution to end an emergency declaration that’s occurring while they’re in session.
The other two House proposals that were introduced and cleared the committee Monday were a bill to forbid all-mail elections like Idaho had for its May primary this year, regardless of disasters or emergencies; and a non-binding resolution encouraging the governor to tap federal CARES Act funds to help attract poll workers for the November election.
Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Tommy Simmons and the Associated Press contributed to this report.