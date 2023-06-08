Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published June 7 by Idaho Reports.

Revenues for the state general fund came in $17.3 million ahead of the forecasted estimate for the month, a $7 million increase from the April report, according to the Legislative Services Office.

