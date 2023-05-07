Originally published April 21 on KTVB.COM.A proposed levy to raise funds for school construction and maintenance in Idaho’s largest school district, the West Ada School District, is just one of the local issues up for a vote in the upcoming May 16 election.
More information about what’s on the ballot in southwest Idaho for Ada, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties is posted below.
Some counties, or parts of counties, are not participating in this election. In Ada County, you can plug in your address to find out what’s on your ballot — or if there’s anything to vote on at all — at adacounty.id.gov/elections/view-my-ballot.
WHAT VOTERS NEED TO KNOW
Idaho residents may register at a polling place on Election Day or at an in-person early voting location.
In-person early voting is open until May 12, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Under Idaho law, voters are required to show photo identification. If a voter is registered but not able to show an acceptable ID, the voter may sign a personal identification affidavit instead, swearing their stated identity is true under penalty of perjury. More information about identification requirements is available at voteidaho.gov.
More questions? Ask your county clerk. Contact information for elections clerks in all 44 of Idaho’s counties is available at voteidaho.gov/county-clerks.
ADA COUNTY
Kuna and Meridian library boards, West Ada School District levy
Kuna Library District Trustee
Six-year term (vote for one)
Teresa Haldorson
Barb Powell
Meridian Library Trustee
Four-year term (Vote for one)
Josh Cummings
David J. Tizekker
Six-year term (Vote for one)
Destinie Hart
Xavier Torres
West Ada School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Levy — requires 55% voting in favor to pass
Amount: Up to $50 million for Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2023, and continuing each year in the amount of up to $50 million for 10 years through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2033.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $89.45 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
CANYON COUNTY
Parma, Vallivue, West Ada schools; Golden Gate Highway; Kuna library board
Parma School District
Two-year supplemental levy — requires simple majority (at least 50%) voting in favor to pass
Amount: $400,000 per year for a period of two years, commencing with the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023
Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses for maintaining and operating the schools of the district. The purposes and approximate amount of levy funds to be allocated to each use are as follows:
- Classified salaries and benefits: $116,000 in first year of levy; $119,480 in second year
- Certified salaries and benefits: $149,000 in first year; $152,000 in second year
- Extracurricular coaching stipends: $51,000 each year for both years
Extracurricular services (non-reimbursable field trips, athletic bussing, driver salaries): $16,000 each year for both years
- Technology (flat-panel screens, software licenses, upgrades, etc.): $19,000 for first year; $12,520 for second year
- School resource officer: $49,000 each year for both years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $46.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. According to the statement on the ballot, there would be a tax rate decrease with this approval compared to the last supplemental levy.
Vallivue School District
Special general obligation bond — requires 66.67% (2/3) voting in favor to pass
Amount: Up to $78 million (principal amount) to be repaid over 20 years. The total amount, including principal, plus nearly $38.7 million (based on anticipated rate of 3.77% per annum), less nearly $29.3 million in estimated bond levy equalization payments, is approximately $87.4 million.
Purpose: Finance costs of acquiring and building two new elementary schools; repairing, renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities, including but not limited to new roofs and HVAC systems at Vallivue High School and East Canyon Elementary; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The district’s existing bond levy is expected to decrease by $47 per $100,000, so the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is not expected to increase.
Golden Gate Highway District
Commissioner Sub-District 3 (Vote for one)
Bree Walker
Fred Sarceda
Kuna Library District Trustee
Six-year term (vote for one)
Teresa Haldorson
Barb Powell
GEM COUNTY
Emmett School District
Supplemental levy 1
Purpose: Carberry and Shadow Butte elementary schools’ roof removal and replacement, building entry updates, lighting and security cameras, interior door ADA-compliant hardware, and other maintenance items of the District.
Amount: $600,000 per year for two years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: For proposed levy, $20.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The district has an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2023, and currently costs $35 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Supplemental levy 2
Purpose: To support current staffing levels and provide additional support for special education and counseling.
Amount: $400,000 per year for two years
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: For proposed levy, $13.99 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District has an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2023, and currently costs $35 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Owyhee County
Homedale Highway District
Sub-district 1
Eric Kushlan
Andrew Eubanks
Dennis W. Uria
